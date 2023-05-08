Nicolas Cage will reunite with director Andrew Niccol on Lords Of War for Vendome Pictures, a sequel to the 2005 crime thriller Lord Of War. FilmNation will launch international sales in Cannes and CAA Media Finance handles US rights.

Niccol (Anon, Good Kill, Gattaca) will write the screenplay and the producers have earmarked an autumn start of principal photography in Hungary and Morocco.

Vendome’s Philippe Rousselet and Fabrice Gianfermi (Coda) who produced the original are producing alongside Cage through his Saturn Films. Bill Skarsgård is executive producer.

Lords Of War sees Cage return as Yuri Orlov, the notorious gunrunner who discovers he has a son, Anton (Skarsgård), who isn’t trying to right his father’s wrongs but is trying to outdo them and is amassing a mercenary army to fight America’s Middle East conflicts.

The story shows how father and son are rivals and are even at odds over the same woman.

Niccol said, “There is so much more to explore with these characters. Plato said it best – ‘Only the dead have seen the end of war.’ I’m looking forward to spending more time in the company of the charming devil that is Yuri Orlov and now his illegitimate son – who turns out to not be legitimate in any way.”

Rousselet added: “The Lord Of War world has no shortage of ammunition in the possibilities of stories we can tell, and we are very excited to tell yet another one that follows Yuri and Anton’s dangerous journey.”