The number of films made by women and other marginalised genders released in the UK is not increasing year on year, according to gender equality in film organisation Reclaim The Frame.

Of the 672 titles released in the UK in 2024, only 12% were entirely written and directed by people of a marginalised gender, defined by the charity as those who identify as women (including trans women), non-binary, genderqueer, a-gender, or trans men. Of these most were women, according to Reclaim The France. This is down 1% from last year when it comprised 13%.

The figures compare to 52% of entirely male-made features in 2024.

Just 13 films of the highest-grossing 100 films of 2024 (excluding re-releases or holdovers from 2023) were directed by women, with a further three co-director credits, according to Box Office Mojo.

Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Back To Black and Kelly Marcel’s Venom: The Last Dance were the two highest-grossing titles directed by women in 2024, both grossing over £12m each.

When Reclaim The Frame’s figures take co-credits into account, 27% of the films released in 2024 were at least co-directed or co-written by a woman or someone of a marginalised gender. According to the charity, in the five years between 2019-2024, 27% has been the average percentage of films released in the UK with this criteria. The organisation said that if progress continues at this rate, gender parity will not be made until 2049.

Of the total films, 18% were written or co-written by a person from a marginalised gender and 20% were directed or co-directed by a person from a marginalised gender. Both figures were down 2% compared to 2023.

Reclaim The Frame, formerly Birds Eye View, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a special International Women’s Days Weekender event in March featuring screenings, panels and industry networking.