A 17-title buying spree from Scandinavian and Baltic distributor NonStop Entertainment includes deals for Mati Diop’s Berlinale Golden Bear winner Dahomey, and Aaron Schimberg’s Sundance title A Different Man.

Diop’s documentary Dahomey tells the story of 26 royal treasures from the Kingdom of Dahomey (located within present-day Benin in Africa) that were returned to Benin after being held in a French museum. Films du Losange handles sales.

Sold by A24, Schimberg’s A Different Man stars Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve and Adam Pearson in the story of a man with neurofibromatosis, who undergoes surgery for a new start in life; then becomes fixated on another man playing him in a stage production. It debuted at Sundance, before playing in competition at Berlin.

Dahomey is one of 14 documentaries among the new acquisitions, alongside Steve McQueen’s Cannes 2023 title Occupied City, Viktor Kossakovsky’s Architecton, and Alex Gibney’s In Restless Dreams: The Music Of Paul Simon.

Three of the docs have been acquired from Dogwoof. In Shiori Ito’s Black Box Diaries, the director documents her own sexual assault investigation in Japan; it is a Sundance title that won the inaugural Human:Rights award at CPH:DOX last week. Sally Aitken’s Every Little Thing sees a woman in Hollywood caring for injured hummingbirds; while Robert Kenner and Melissa Robledo’s Food, Inc. 2, a follow-up to their 2008 Oscar-nominated Food, Inc., takes a fresh look at our efficient but vulnerable food system.

Two of the 17 titles come from Submarine: Nick Broomfield’s The Stones And Brian Jones, exploring founding member Brian Jones’ role in the early Rolling Stones; and Aum: The Cult At The End Of The World, about the Japanese yoga school that morphed into a doomsday cult.

Further non-fiction pickups from NonStop are The Teaches Of Peaches about Canadian musician Peaches; Jeanie Finlay’s Your Fat Friend from Together Films; music doc ODB: Wu-Tang Forever; rewilding feature Wilding from MetFilm Sales; and experimental feature Realm Of Satan, depicting the 500-year-old Church of Satan and how its followers exist today.

Two narrative titles round out NonStop’s pickups: the Zellner Brothers’ Sundance adventure comedy Sasquatch Sunset starring Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg; and David Moreau’s one-shot horror MadS.