Singapore’s Mokster Films is launching an upcoming Thai action romance here at the market from renowned director Nonzee Nimibutr.

The Diary, which is in production, follows an explosion that shatters the lives of a Muay Thai fighter who is imprisoned for his role in the tragedy and a pianist who is blinded. When they cross paths after the former’s release from jail, their shared pain sparks a connection that may lead to redemption.

Singapore-based sales company Mokster Films was launched last year by Nelson Mok, who recently handled Oscar-shortlisted Thai drama How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, and is making its EFM debut.

The Diary stars Thailand’s ‘Oab’ Oabnithi Wiwattanawarang (Inhuman Kiss) with Wutt Hmone Shwe Yi, one of Myanmar’s most recognisable star in her first Thai-language film, along with Bront Palarae (The Cursed Land) and legendary Muay Thai fighter Samart Payakaroon.

It is written by Ek Lemchuen and produced by Kanyanan Worasan, the same team behind Nonzee’s 2023 film Once Upon A Star. Natchapon Purikananond is also a producer.

The shoot began in November and will wrap in March for delivery this year, with Phang Nga province in south Thailand being used for the main locations. The long shooting time is due to the rehearsal and safety precautions for stunt and fight scene choreography.

“Thai cinema has a rich tradition of storytelling that often blend genres in innovative ways,” said Nonzee. “While romantic dramas and action films are popular in their own right, combining the two is less frequent.

“[The Diary] is special to me because it portrays unconditional love and sacrifice, themes that resonate across cultures and languages, as seen in the global reception of my past works,” he said.

Nonzee is among the new wave of directors who revitalised Thai cinema from the late 1990s. His early breakout hits include crime drama Dang Bireley’s And Young Gangsters and ghost film Nang Nak. He is also a producer on notable films such as Bangkok Dangerous, The Eye 2 and more recently The Cursed Land.