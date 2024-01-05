Total 2023 box office gross from the US, Canada and Puerto Rico ended up at just over $9.048bn, according to final figures from measurement company Comscore. And Barbie and Oppenheimer between them accounted for 10.6% of the tally.

Comscore’s final domestic figures for the year confirm Universal Pictures with the biggest haul among the studios, with $1.936bn (including Focus Features releases), giving the company a 24.2% market share.

As previously reported, Universal was dominant at the global, North American and international box office for the first time since 2015, ending Disney’s run as leader since 2016.

Comscore has Disney (including releases from Fox, Searchlight and Star) at $1.903bn for 2023, giving the studio a 23.8% market share.

Warner Bros came in third with a gross of $1.43bn, Comscore reported, and a 17.9% market share. Sony managed $1.014bn, for a 12.7% share; Paramount $842m and a 10.5% share; Lionsgate $586m and 7.3%; and Amazon MGM $275m and 3.4%.

Warner Bros’ Barbie alone accounted for 7% of of the year’s total box office, said Comscore, and 19% of the gross for the top ten films.

Drama was the year’s dominant genre domestically, with 2,888 releases, followed by comedy with 1,434 and documentary with a surprisingly large 873.

By country of origin, the US unsurprisingly led with 4,279 releases, followed by France with 413, the UK with 405 and India with 369.

Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian described 2023 as “a noteworthy and important year for movie theatres around the globe…with many lessons learned from the unexpected breakout hits and notable misses popping up in virtually every month on the calendar. While the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon was the most high-profile box office event, the contributions of indie film, international and event cinema, concert films and movies boasting original IP truly made their mark and showed that audiences have come to embrace the unique movie theatre experiences created through innovative storytelling and outside the box thinking.”