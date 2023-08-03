Norwegian production company The Global Ensemble Drama is expanding with a new CEO and adding offices in Sweden, Denmark and the UK.

Petter Testmann-Koch - former CEO at FremantleMedia Norway – takes over as CEO, starting in autumn 2023 and replacing current CEO Janne Hjeltnes, who becomes COO/producer.

Norwegian director, writer and producer Per-Olav Sørensen founded the company in Oslo in 2021 and remains as CCO and a director.

TGE Drama is opening branches in Sweden and Denmark, as well as in London, which will lead on its international co-productions.

As the company now adds the new offices and doubles its staff, other executives now joining the company: are Nathalie Laurent Marke (former director of local language comedy specials for Netflix in EMEA and India) as head of international co-productions; Anne Borggaard Sørensen (former executive producer for scripted content Viaplay Denmark) as managing director of Denmark and producer; Shajan Kozegary (former creative executive for Nordic films at Netflix) as managing director of Sweden and producer; Eléonore Anselme (former producer at Hummelfilm) as producer; and Kristian Nissen, formerly a freelance line producer who now moves in-house in the same role.

TGE Drama is currently shooting the Netflix Original series Midsummer Night, created and directed by Per-Olav Sørensen with a cast including Pernilla August. The company has previously worked on Netflix’s Royalteen movies and A Storm for Christmas, and also has films and series in development with Netflix, Viaplay, NRK, TV2 and SVT.

TGE Drama will also collaborate with the Literary Agency IMMA, led by Trude Kolaas.

Other key staff are CFO Hadrien Josse and producers Magnus Ramsdalen and Ingrid Skagestad; Kristin Hellebust is business advisor and member of the board.

“With the extensive experience the new members of our team have, their competence, and eye for talents and projects, we look forward taking the next steps together,” said Anne Helene Mortensen, who continues as chair of the board at TGE Drama.