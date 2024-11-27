Olsberg·SPI (SPI) and Screen International will present a live webinar on the international film and television production incentives landscape.

The session will be co-hosted by Joe Stirling Lee, senior research analyst at SPI, who will present key incentive trends and updates, with Screen’s location editor Gabriella Geisinger. There will also be a live Q&A session.

It will take place on Thursday December 5 at 4:30pm GMT (5:30pm CET, 8:30am PST).

The session will focus on the November 2024 edition of SPI’s Global Incentives Index and explore the latest trends and patterns within the global film and television production incentive landscape.

The talk is the first in SPI’s webinar series, Beyond the Screen by SPI, a series of topical discussions with SPI executives presenting.

The webinar will be a 30-minute session, with a recording made available online afterwards. The webinar password will be emailed after registration.

Contact: Emma Openshaw at emma@o-spi.com