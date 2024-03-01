James Hawes’ true-life drama One Life starring Anthony Hopkins has broken out at the international box office through FilmNation’s network of buyers, earning $26m and counting weeks before it opens in the US through Bleecker Street on March 15.

Months after the world premiere at TIFF, the biographical drama about Nicholas Winton, the British stockbroker who saved the lives of 669 children in the former Czechoslovakia from the Nazis, has scored with audiences in the UK, France, Italy, and Australia, among others.

The UK has been the box office high-achiever so far, and the film has earned $12.46m (or £9.79m) since it opened through Warner Bros on January 1 in second place behind the juggernaut Wonka.

After eight weekends in release, One Life has passed the lifetime totals in local currency of Judy (£8.2m), Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris (£5m), and The Father (£2.1m).

FilmNation executives reported that box office in the UK has been helped by strong word of mouth, with midweek numbers driven by older audiences occasionally exceeding individual weekend day grosses.

One Life opened in France last weekend through SND where it was edged into second place by Paramount’s Bob Marley: One Love, and generated 358,692 admissions from 469 screens for $2.84m including previews. At time of writing it stood at more than $3.9m.

In terms of admissions the film ranks alongside tentpoles like John Wick: Chapter 4 (359,432 admissions) and Elemental (359,869 admissions), and exceeds Killers Of The Flower Moon’s 328,176. By comparison Hopkins drama The Father drew 119,182 admissions in its opening weekend in France.

In the Czech Republic, where the story is especially resonant for obvious reasons, One Life has generated a remarkable $552,000 (CZK 12.6m) four weekends since opening on February 1 through Vertical.

As with the TIFF world premiere and BFI London Film festival screening last year, Hawes attended the Czech premiere and asked anyone that owed their life to Winton to stand up (pictured).

The events replicated an emotional episode of British biographical TV show That’s Life in the late 1980s, when an elderly Winton was surprised to share the audience with many grown-up “Nicky’s Children”, whose lives he saved from the Nazis as a young charity worker in Prague in 1938 when he arranged for them to be sent to the UK.

Surviving members of Nicky’s Children were involved with the production and some have given interviews and supported the film at various festivals.

In Australia One Life stands at $3.2m (AUD 4.74m) after nine weekends since it opened on December 26 through Transmission, surpassing the lifetime gross of The Courier (AUD 4.7m), The Duke (AUD 3.6m), The Father (AUD 3.1m), and Living (AUD 2.9m).

Italy has delivered $2.7m (€2.5m) since the December 21 opening weekend through Eagle, and One Life has passed the lifetime totals in local currency of The Banshees Of Inisherin (€2.2m), and The Father (€1.3m).

The drama opened in The Netherlands on January 4 through The Searchers and has reached $1.2m (€1.1m), already overtaking the lifetime tallies of The Duke (€913,000) and The Children Act (€798,000).

In New Zealand, where One Life opened at number three on December 26 through Transmission, the running total has reached $1.1m (NZD 1.7m), overtaking The Father (NZD 1.5m), Living (NZD 894,000), and The Duke (NZD 844,000).

Benelux has already produced $170,000 including previews since the February 21 number two release through The Searchers on 54 screens.

One Life’s international box office includes secondary markets like Switzerland (Ascot Elite), South Africa (Filmfinity), Baltics (ACME), Greece (Spentzos Film), CIS (Exponenta), and Hungary (Vertical).

Coming up are Latin America through Sun, Scandinavia via Nordisk, Israel (Lev), Spain (Sun/Diamond), Germany (Square One), Poland (Vertical), and Japan (Kino).