The British Society of Cinematographers (BSC) has selected the nominees for its Cinematography in a Feature Film award for 2024.

The five nominees are: Rodrigo Prieto for Killers Of The Flower Moon; Matthew Libatique for Maestro; Hoyte van Hoytema for Oppenheimer; Robbie Ryan for Poor Things; and Linus Sandgren for Saltburn.

First presented in 1953 and handed out every year since except for 1957 and 2004 (due to ceremony changeovers), the BSC states that its Feature Film award is the industry’s second-oldest cinematography prize, behind the Academy Award for best cinematography.

The nominees and winners regularly match up with the Bafta and Oscar cinematography nominees; including last year, when James Friend won the BSC prize before taking the equivalent Bafta and Oscar for All Quiet On The Western Front.

20 of the 68 previous BSC Feature Film winners went on to win the Bafta; with 23 of them winning the Oscar.

It is a first nomination for van Hoytema; a second for Libatique, after Black Swan in 2010, and Ryan, after The Favourite in 2018; and a third for Prieto, after Babel in 2007 and The Irishman in 2019, and Sandgren, after La La Land in 2016 and First Man in 2018.

The BSC Lifetime Achievement award and TV category will be announced to the public in the coming week. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, February 3 at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel.