Oppenheimer and TV’s The Bear were the big winners at the 30th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Saturday (February 24), which streamed live on Netflix in a first for the platform.

Oppenheimer won best cast as lead male actor winner Cillian Murphy and his ‘Oppenhomies’ filled the stage at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall at the climax of the show, setting up Universal’s blockbuster for a potentially huge weekend ahead of Sunday’s PGA Awards. The Oscars follow on March 10.

Lily Gladstone edged out her ongoing main awards season rival Emma Stone in the lead female actor award, winning for Apple Original Films’ Killers Of The Flower Moon. It is a strong endorsement from the actors guild, although the sense is this contest may not be over.

Far more of a foregone conclusion at the Academy Awards is supporting female, which went to the season’s one sure thing, Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers. Robert Downey Jr. is looking increasingly like an Oscar lock for Oppenheimer, and won supporting male on Saturday,

SAG Awards are strong indicators of Oscars glory. The actors bloc within the Academy is comprised of Guild members and Saturday’s awards come as Academy members are in the middle of final Oscars voting, which runs through February 27.

Individual SAG winners tend to be highly reliable bellwethers of Academy Awards success. Last year’s SAG winners Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan all went on to win Oscars.

The SAG cast award can augur success in the best picture Oscar category, too. In the last two years Everything Everywhere All At Once and CODA both translated SAG triumphs into best picture Oscars.

Oppenheimer started the night on four nominations including Murphy, Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and cast; while Barbie earned four for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, cast, and stunt ensemble. It went home empty-handed after Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One won best feature stunt ensemble.

HBO’s Succession once again led the television nominations with five nods for Brian Cox, Golden Globe winners Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, and Sarah Snook, and cast.

The show won the best dramatic cast award but the male actor contenders lost out to The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal, who sliced through the category and brushed aside Cox, Culkin, and Macfayden, not to mention Billy Crudup ofThe Morning Show.

Succession’s other Globe winner, Sarah Snook, lost out in the female actor category to Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown, who had won the Globe in the supporting category.

In the comedy categories, the night belonged to FX’s The Bear, which took best show and acting honours for Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Adebiri.

British star Idris Elba was among the presenters in the hostless show and cracked jokes and dropped an F-bomb. That’s live TV, folks.

Barbra Streisand received the lifetime achievement award.

Winners appear below in bold.

SAG Awards 2024 nominations

FILM

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

American fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Sterling K Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penelope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

Barbie

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

John Wick Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

TELEVISION

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last Of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders

Ted Lasso

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfayden, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Bella Ramsey, The Last Of US

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Adebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson Lessons In Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series