Oppenheimer and TV’s The Bear were the big winners at the 30th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Saturday (February 24), which streamed live on Netflix in a first for the platform.
Oppenheimer won best cast as lead male actor winner Cillian Murphy and his ‘Oppenhomies’ filled the stage at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall at the climax of the show, setting up Universal’s blockbuster for a potentially huge weekend ahead of Sunday’s PGA Awards. The Oscars follow on March 10.
Lily Gladstone edged out her ongoing main awards season rival Emma Stone in the lead female actor award, winning for Apple Original Films’ Killers Of The Flower Moon. It is a strong endorsement from the actors guild, although the sense is this contest may not be over.
Far more of a foregone conclusion at the Academy Awards is supporting female, which went to the season’s one sure thing, Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers. Robert Downey Jr. is looking increasingly like an Oscar lock for Oppenheimer, and won supporting male on Saturday,
SAG Awards are strong indicators of Oscars glory. The actors bloc within the Academy is comprised of Guild members and Saturday’s awards come as Academy members are in the middle of final Oscars voting, which runs through February 27.
Individual SAG winners tend to be highly reliable bellwethers of Academy Awards success. Last year’s SAG winners Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan all went on to win Oscars.
The SAG cast award can augur success in the best picture Oscar category, too. In the last two years Everything Everywhere All At Once and CODA both translated SAG triumphs into best picture Oscars.
Oppenheimer started the night on four nominations including Murphy, Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and cast; while Barbie earned four for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, cast, and stunt ensemble. It went home empty-handed after Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One won best feature stunt ensemble.
HBO’s Succession once again led the television nominations with five nods for Brian Cox, Golden Globe winners Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, and Sarah Snook, and cast.
The show won the best dramatic cast award but the male actor contenders lost out to The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal, who sliced through the category and brushed aside Cox, Culkin, and Macfayden, not to mention Billy Crudup ofThe Morning Show.
Succession’s other Globe winner, Sarah Snook, lost out in the female actor category to Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown, who had won the Globe in the supporting category.
In the comedy categories, the night belonged to FX’s The Bear, which took best show and acting honours for Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Adebiri.
British star Idris Elba was among the presenters in the hostless show and cracked jokes and dropped an F-bomb. That’s live TV, folks.
Barbra Streisand received the lifetime achievement award.
Winners appear below in bold.
SAG Awards 2024 nominations
FILM
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
- American fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Outstanding Performance by a male actor in a supporting role
- Sterling K Brown, American Fiction
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Outstanding Performance by a female actor in a supporting role
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Penelope Cruz, Ferrari
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
- Barbie
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
- John Wick Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
TELEVISION
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
- The Crown
- The Gilded Age
- The Last Of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Only Murders
- Ted Lasso
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Matthew Macfayden, Succession
- Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Bella Ramsey, The Last Of US
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Adebiri, The Bear
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie
- Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Brie Larson Lessons In Chemistry
- Bel Powley, A Small Light
- Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
- Ahsoka
- Barry
- Beef
- The Last Of Us
- The Mandalorian.
