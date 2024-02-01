Orlando Bloom, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sean Bean have signed to star in the action comedy Deep Cover for Amazon’s Prime Video.

Production begins on February 5 in London.

Directed by Tom Kingsley, a Bafta TV winner for Channel 4 comedy Stath Lets Flats, the story follows a group of improv actors who are hired by the police to help stage low-level stings. Also among the cast are Nick Mohammed, Ian McShane, Paddy Considine and Sonoya Mizuno.

It is produced by Colin Trevorrow’s Metronome Film Company with US producers Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald, whose credits include Men In Black. Annys Hamilton will co-produce. Trevorrow penned the script with Derek Connolly with UK improv duo Ben Ashenden and Alexander Owen setting the script in London.

Deep Cover will screen on Prime Video in more than 240 countries.