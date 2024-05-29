Paris-based Outplay Films has acquired international sales right to Karlovy Vary Proxima Competition title Trans Memoria by Victoria Verseau.

Trans Memoria is a documentary diary by Swedish director and conceptual artist Verseau chronicling her return to Thailand and to the year 2012, when she underwent her transition.

Karlovy Vary bills the documentary as a “deeply felt debut” in which Verseau “reveals the joyful aspects and also the dark recesses of transition and, bringing other testimonies into play as well, she critically examines what defines women as women.”

French theatrical rights for the documentary are already under discussion and are expected to close soon.

Trans Memoria is produced by Malin Hüber of Sweden’s HER Film and co-produced by Les Films du Bilboquet, Gotlands Filmfond, Pictanovo and Les Fresnoy.

Diego Carazo-Migerel Fougères, head of international sales and acquisitions at Outplay Films said: “We are extremely proud to work on such a powerful documentary that shines an important spotlight on trans women, gender-affirming surgery, social construction and deconstruction, as well as crucial topics like death, love, and self-esteem. All of this is enveloped in beauty, poetry, and passion.”