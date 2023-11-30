Tamara Birkemoe is expanding the executive ranks at Los Angeles-based sales and financing company Palisades Park Pictures and has brought on Kyle Bellinger as vice president of distribution and marketing.

Birkemoe and Bellinger reunite after working together for many years at Screen Media and Foresight Unlimited. Effective immediately, Bellinger will oversee marketing and publicity for Palisades’ robust roster of films and manage distribution operations, working closely with the company’s international network of partners.

Palisades Park Pictures’ current slate includes Nick Vallelonga’s upcoming romance That’s Amore! starring John Travolta, Katherine Heigl and Christopher Walken, which is set to begin production in January; Philip Noyce’s action-adventure Fast Charlie with Pierce Brosnan, Morena Baccarin and the late James Caan, which opens theatrically in the US through Vertical Entertainment on December 8; and Neil Marshall’s action thriller Duchess starring Charlotte Kirk, Philip Winchester, Sean Pertwee, and Colm Meaney.

Prior to joining Palisades Bellinger oversaw the international marketing and distribution strategies for Screen Media’s theatrical slate where he worked on Michael Caine and Aubrey Plaza comedy drama Best Sellers, and Nine Bullets with Lena Headey and Sam Worthington.

Bellinger began his career at Foresight Unlimited alongside Birkemoe and Mark Damon, where his credits included top tier projects like Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg’s 2 Guns, Peter Berg’s Lone Survivor with Wahlberg, and Rob Reiner’s And So It Goes starring Michael Douglas and Diane Keaton. At Foresight he co-produced The Last Full Measure starring Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson, and the late Christopher Plummer.

“I’m thrilled to be reuniting with a sharp leader like Tamara, and joining such a passionate and bright team,” said Bellinger. “With Palisades Park Picture’s excellent slate of projects on the horizon, I’m looking forward to supporting PPP as one of the leading entertainment companies in the industry.”

“Having previously worked with Kyle for over a decade, I know first-hand he brings a unique set of skills and a wealth of experience that will elevate our company and slate,” said Birkemoe. “I am delighted to welcome him into our growing Palisades Park Pictures team.”

Palisades Park Pictures is backed by Ashland Hill Media Finance and launched in 2023.