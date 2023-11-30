The Match Factory has unveiled sales to key territories for Michel Franco’s Memory starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Saarsgard.

The film premiered at Venice, where Saarsgaard was awarded with the Coppa Volpi for best actor. It has since played at festivals around the world, including Toronto Film Festival, San Sebastián and Zürich.

The Match Factory has confirmed distribution in France (Metropolitan FilmExport), Spain (A Contracorriente Films), Germany, Austria and Switzerland (MFA + Filmdistribution), Benelux (September Film), Italy (Academy Two), CIS (Capella Film), Japan (Cetera Trading), Scandinavia (Nonstop Entertainment AB), Poland (Galapagos Films), Portugal (Films4You), Greece (Spentzos), Baltics (A-One Film), Turkey (MUBI), Ukraine (Arthouse Traffic), Ex-Yugoslavia (MCF MegaCom), Israel (Lev Cinemas), Middle East and North Africa (Front Row Filmed) and Taiwan (Moviecloud).

Ketchup Entertainment is releasing the feature in the US on December 22 in NY and LA, and nationwide on January 5, 2024.

The film was produced by Teorema in collaboration with High Frequency Entertainment, and in association with Screen Capital / Screen One, MUBI and Case Study Films.

Chastain plays a social worker who leads a simple and structured life: her daughter, her job, her AA meetings. This is blown open when Saul (Saarsgard) follows her home from their high school reunion.