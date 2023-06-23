Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino is to begin production on his next film at the end of the month.

The as-yet-untitled film is written and directed by Sorrentino and centres on the life of a woman, Partenope, from her birth in 1950 through to today. It will shoot in Italy between Naples and Capri.

The film stars Celeste Dalla Porta, Silvia Degrandi, Isabella Ferrari, Lorenzo Gleijeses, Peppe Lanzetta, Silvio Orlando, Luisa Ranieri, Stefania Sandrelli and Alfonso Santagata, but there is as yet no indication who will play what roles.

It is a Fremantle film produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, Paolo Sorrentino for Numero 10 and Ardavan Safaee for Pathé. Sales will be handled by UTA and Fremantle.

Partenope appears in Greek mythology and classical literature and art as one of the sirens who taunted Odysseus. When she drowned, her body washed up on the shore of Naples, which was called Partenope after her name.

Sorrentino directed 2013 Oscar winner The Great Beauty and 2021 Venice prize-winner The Hand Of God.