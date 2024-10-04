Paramount Pictures has slightly pushed back its awards prospect September 5 from November 27 to a November 29 limited release followed by expansion on December 13.

Tim Fehlbaum’s timely feature stars Peter Sarsgaard and John Magaro in a behind-the-scenes account of ABC Sports’ live coverage of the deadly terror attack at the 1972 Munich Olympics when the Palestinian Black September group took Israeli athletes hostage.

September 5 premiered in Venice and screened at Telluride and will play AFI Fest running October 23-27. Paramount holds worldwide rights excluding Germany, Switzerland and Austria, where Constantin will release the film.

The studio announced a raft of 2025 releases for several of its tentpoles and said Edgar Wright’s sci-fi remake The Running Man starring Glen Powell will open wide on November 21, 2025.

In other dates:

Bryan Bertino’s horror film Vicious, previously dated for August 8, 2025, is now set for wide release on February 28, 2025

Family title Untitled Smurfs Animated Musical, previously dated for February 14, 2025, is now set for wide release on July 18, 2025

Action comedy Untitled Naked Gun starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, previously dated for July 18, 2025, is now set for wide release on August 1, 2025.

According to latest figures from Comscore on October 4, year-to-date North American box office trails that of 2023 by 11.8%.