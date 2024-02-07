In a huge deal for a film originating in the independent marketplace, Paramount Pictures has acquired North American rights to the Robbie Williams biopic Better Man.

Michael Gracey, who directed The Greatest Showman and produced Rocketman, will direct the film about the life of the former Take That band member who went on to become a major solo star.

Paramount is eying an end of year theatrical release after negotiating the deal with CAA Media Finance. Rocket Science has sold out international rights.

The Better Man deal comes as Paramount continues to position itself as a studio destination for musical films. It released the Mean Girls musical last month, which earned $66m in North America and ranked number one for three consecutive weekends, and launches Bob Marley: One Love on February 14.

Simon Gleeson, Oliver Cole, and Melbourne native Gracey co-wrote the screenplay to Better Man, and Paul Currie, Gracey, Coco Xiaolu Ma, Jules Daly, and Craig McMahon served as producers.

Better Man was majority equity financed by Sina Studios and Facing East and shot on location in Victoria, Australia, and at Docklands Studios with the support of Victorian Government and VicScreen and Screen Australia’s Producer Offset initiative.

Williams was recently the subject of the four-part Netflix docuseries Robbie Williams, which chronicled his career and mental health struggles.

Paramount is also in development with Gracey on Drew Goddard’s musical adaptation of the bestselling novel Nevermoor.