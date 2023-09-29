France’s Potemkine Films has picked up Anthony Lapia’s Berlinale Panorama title After from the France and US-based outfit Scriptofilm.

Potemkine is planning a 2024 theatrical release for the drama that opens in a Paris techno club and follows a young lawyer who meets an Uber driver on the dance floor and takes him back to her apartment as their very different lives and views collide as day approaches.

“We bought this film for its raw, radical energy,” said Potemkine’s CEO Nils Bouaziz.” It’s one of the few films to make audiences truly ´feel’ what it’s like to be at a techno party,”

He said Potemkine is planning an “event-based release with partner clubs to organise screenings and parties all over France.”

After is the debut film by Lapia who also wrote and produced it through his company Société Acéphale alongside Salt For Sugar Films in co-production with Les films de L’Autre cougar and Les Productions du Mont Pelat.

Louise Chevillotte stars with Tunisian actor Majd Mastoura, whose credits include Mohamed Ben Attia’s Hedi, and Natalia Wiszniewska, who is also credited as creative producer and collaborative director.

Unusually for a French film, After was shot with no state aid on a budget of $65,000 (€60,000).

The film went into its Berlin world premiere with no sales agent and has since gone on to screen at several festivals including New Horizons Wrocław in Poland where it earned a special mention and most recently the first edition of Novi Sad film festival in Serbia where it won the best film prize.

Scriptofilm describes itself as an online marketplace that acquires and finances films. It has also done deals for After with Spanish streamer Filmin, Pandora/Gardia Distribuidora in Brazil and KyivMusicFilm in Ukraine.