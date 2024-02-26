The rain stayed away from Santa Monica Beach on Sunday (February 25) as Past Lives was named best film and Celine Song best director at the 39th annual Spirit Awards.

While the legacy studio and streamer contenders have dominated much of the big-ticket awards shows this season like Saturday night’s SAG Awards, last weekend’s Baftas, the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, this was a good opportunity for the Oscar-nominated A24 romance and Song to earn gongs for a film which has done well among critics groups since its world premiere at Sundance just over one year ago.

Jeffrey Wright won best lead performance for Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios’ satire American Fiction and Da’Vine Joy Randolph took best supporting performance for Focus Features’ comedy drama The Holdovers in the gender-neutral acting stakes.

American Fiction also won screenplay honours for Cord Jefferson in that film’s second award, while wins for Dominic Sessa in the breakthrough performance and Eigil Bryld in the cinematography categories resulted in three for Focus Features’ The Holdovers, the most for any individual film on the afternoon.

Justine Triet’s Anatomy Of A Fall at Neon was named best international film, A.V. Rockwell’s A Thousand And One at Focus Features was named best first feature, and Samy Burch won best first screenplay for Netflix’s May December.

Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up took the Robert Altman Award presented to a film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.

FILM NOMINATIONS

Best Feature (award given to the producer)

Past Lives

Producers: David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon

Best director

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best screenplay

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Best documentary

Four Daughters

Best first feature

A Thousand And One

Best lead performance

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best supporting performance

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best international film (award given to the director)

Anatomy Of A Fall

Director: Justine Triet

Best cinematography

Eigil Bryld, The Holdovers

Best editing

Daniel Garber, How To Blow Up A Pipeline

Best First Screenplay

Samy Burch, Story by Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik, May December

Best breakthrough performance in film

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

John Cassavetes Award

Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000 (award given to the writer, director and producer)

Fremont

Director/Writer: Babak Jalali

Writer: Carolina Cavalli

Producers: Rachael Fung, Chris Martin, Marjaneh Moghimi, George Rush, Sudnya Shroff, Laura Wagner



Robert Altman Award

Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

Showing Up

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Casting director: Gayle Keller

Ensemble cast: André Benjamin, Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, Heather Lawless, James Le Gros, John Magaro, Matt Malloy, Amanda Plummer, Maryann Plunkett, Denzel Rodriguez, Michelle Williams

Producers Award

Honours emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.

Monique Walton

Someone To Watch Award

Recognises a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.

Monica Sorelle

Director of Mountains

Truer Than Fiction Award

Presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.

Set Hernandez

Director of unseen.

TV NOMINATIONS

Best new non-scripted or documentary series (award given to the creator, eecutive producer, co-executive producer)

Dear Mama

Executive producers: Lasse Järvi, Quincy ‘QD3’ Jones III, Staci Robinson, Nelson George, Charles D. King, Peter Nelson, Adel ‘Future’ Nur, Jamal Joseph, Ted Skillman, Allen Hughes, Steve Berman, Marc Cimino, Jody Gerson, John Janick, Nicholas Ferrall, Nigel Sinclair



Best new scripted series (award given to the creator, eecutive producer, co-executive producer)



Beef

Creator/executive producer: Lee Sung Jin

Executive producers: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Jake Schreier, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich

Co-executive producers: Alice Ju, Carrie Kemper



Best lead performance in a new scripted series

Ali Wong, Beef



Best supporting performance in a new scripted series

Nick Offerman, The Last Of Us

Best breakthrough performance in a new scripted series

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last Of Us

Best ensemble cast in a new scripted series

Jury Duty

Ensemble cast: Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, James Marsden, Edy Modica, Kerry O’Neill, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song, Evan William.