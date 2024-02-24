Palme d’or-winning and five-time Oscar-nominated Anatomy Of A Fall was named best French film of the year at the 49th annual César awards, among six prizes including best director for Justine Triet during an evening dominated by female solidarity that saw actress Judith Godrèche set the tone with an empowered #MeToo-motivated speech.
Scroll down for full list of winners
Anatomy Of A Fall, a French Alps-set courtroom drama about a woman on trial for the murder of her husband, also earned prizes for best actress for Sandra Hüller, best original screenplay for Triet and Arthur Harari, best supporting actor for Swann Arlaud and best editing for Laurent Senechal.
Triet’s best director win was historical. A female filmmaker hasn’t won in the best directing category since Tonie Marshall for Venus Beauty Institute in 2000. Three female directors - Triet, Jeanne Herry for All Your Faces and Catherine Breillat for Last Summer - were nominated on the category - the most in the history of the awards. “Being the second woman in the history of the Césars to win this award in 49 years is significant. It’s a bit scary and great at the same time. It gives hope for the future.” Triet dedicated her best film award to “all women (…) those who succeed and those who fail, those who have been hurt and who free themselves by speaking out, and those who can’t.”
Huller won in the best actress category, where, for the first time in César history, all five nominees were selected for their roles in films directed by women. The Oscar-nominated actress accepted the prize in perfect French, saying : “Thank you to this country for taking me into your arms. Justine, I can no longer imagine life without you.” Anatomy of a Fall, produced by Marie-Ange Luciani at Les Films de Pierre and David Thion at Les Films Pelleas, is distributed by Le Pacte in France and sold by mk2.
Highlights
Thomas Cailley’s The Animal Kingdom (Studiocanal) also had a strong night at what is France’s version of the Oscars, taking home five awards including best score, costumes, cinematography, sound and special effects. The supernatural twist on a father-son drama first premiered at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard was nominated for 12 awards. The prize for best adapted screenplay went to Valerie Donzelli and Audrey Diwan for Just The Two Of Us, also a Cannes Official Selection premiere in 2023. Best actor went to Arieh Worthalther for his role in Cedric Kahn’s The Goldman Case that opened Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight.
Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan and French writer-director-actress Agnès Jaoui received honourary César awards. Inception and Dark Knight Rises star Marion Cotillard gave Nolan his award, calling Oppenheimer “a chef d’oeuvre” and Nolan “a genius.” After a standing ovation, Nolan called the honour “a dream come true” and spoke about his strong ties to France. “My first film Following found its first audience here in Paris.” He added that when he followed with Memento “no one in the world wanted to show it. UGC showed it at le Grand Rex and its success there changed my life. Ever since, my appreciation of French audiences and exhibitors and the love of cinema that you all have has never diminished.” Like Oppenheimer, this year’s winning films have also been commercial successes at home in France. The Animal Kingdom has sold over 1.1 million tickets (Studiocanal), Anatomy Of A Fall has earned nearly 1.6 million admissions (Le Pacte) and All Your Faces (Studiocanal) 1.17 million.
Sorority steals the spotlight
Female empowerment dominated the evening that was fired up by actress Judith Godrèche, who took to the stage to make a speech about the prevalence of sexual assault in the film industry. Godreche, who has been leading the charge of what has been a seismic shift in the #metoo movement in France in recent weeks, received a long standing ovation before and after her speech in which she addressed the room full of film industry professionals and the estimated 2-3 million viewers expected to tune in on broadcaster Canal+.
“For some time now I’ve been talking and talking, but I don’t hear you, or I hardly heard you. Where are you? What are you saying? A whisper, half a word, even that would be enough,” she said, adding: “I know it’s scary to lose subsidies, to lose roles, to lose jobs. I’m scared too.”
Later in the evening Audrey Diwan referenced Godrèche’s bravery when presenting the prize for best original screenplay and also addressed the room: “We’re all in agreement right? No one supports sexism and sexual violence in this room, right?”
Godrèche has made waves after officially pressing charges against filmmakers Benoit Jacquot and Jacques Doillon for sexual assault when she was underage, after a fictionalized account of her relationship with Jacquot when she was 14 and he 40 came to light in her Arte-A24 series Icon of French Cinema in December. Since then, other actresses like Islid Le Besco, Vahina Giocante, Julia Roy and Anna Mouglalis have come forward with similar allegations against the filmmakers, both of whom continue to deny wrongdoing. The testimonials and industry reaction have been making headlines across French media and sparking conversation among industry insiders in the weeks and days leading up to Friday night’s ceremony. Ahead of the ceremony, French gender equality group the Collectif 50/50 and artists’ rights organisation CGT Spectacle called for a staged protest in front of at L’Olympia, that saw a small group of protestors line-up near the ceremony’s venue armed with the battlecry “Violence, silence, that’s enough!”
Despite the #Metoo-fuelled and politically-charged acceptance speeches throughout the evening, the ceremony’s president actress-director Valerie Lemercier and diverse group of entertainers sharing hosting duties for the event kept the mood light and celebratory.
Cesar Awards 2024 Winners
Winners in bold
Best film
- Anatomy Of A Fall, dir. Justine Triet
- Junkyard Dog, dir. Jean-Baptiste Durand
- All Your Faces, dir. Jeanne Herry
- The Goldman Case, dir. Cédric Kahn
- The Animal Kingdom, dir. Thomas Cailley
Best directing
- Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall
- Catherine Breillat for Last Summer
- Jeanne Herry for All Your Faces
- Cédric Kahn for The Goldman Case
- Thomas Caillet for The Animal Kingdom
Best actress
- Marion Cotillard in Little Girl Blue
- Léa Drucker in Last Summer
- Virginie Efira in Just The Two of Us
- Hafsia Herzi in The Rapture
- Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall
Best actor
- Romain Duris in The Animal Kingdom
- Benjamin Lavernhe in L’Abbé Pierre: A Century of Devotion
- Melvil Poupaud in Just The Two of Us
- Raphaël Quenard in Yannick
- Arieh Worthalter in The Goldman Case
Best supporting actress
- Leila Bekhti in All Your Faces
- Galatea Bellugi in Junkyard Dogs
- Elodie Bouchez in All Your Faces
- Adèle Exarchopoulos in All Your Faces
- Miou Miou in All Your Faces
Best supporting actor
- Swann Arlaud in Anatomy of a Fall
- Anthony Bajon in Junkyard Dogs
- Arthur Harari in The Goldman Case
- Pio Marmaï in Yannick
- Antoine Reinartz in Anatomy of a Fall
Most promising actress
- Céleste Brunnquell in No Love Lost
- Kim Higelin in Consent
- Suzanne Jouannet in The Path of Excellence
- Rebecca Marder in Grand Expectations
- Ella Rumpf in Marguerite’s Theorem
Most promising actor
- Julien Frison in Marguerite’s Theorem
- Paul Kircher in The Animal Kingdom
- Samuel Kircher in Last Summer
- Milo Machado-Graner in Anatomy of a Fall
- Raphaël Quenard in Junkyard Dogs
Best original screenplay
- Justine Triet, Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall
- Jean-Baptiste Durand for Junkyard Dogs
- Jeanne Herry for All Your Faces
- Nathalie Hertzberg, Cédric Kahn for The Goldman Case
- Thomas Cailley, Pauline Munier for The Animal Kingdom
Best adapted screenplay
- Valérie Donzelli, Audrey Diwan for Just The Two of Us
- Vanessa Filho for Consent
- Catherine Breillat for Last Summer
Best score
- Gabriel Yared for Just The Two of Us
- Delphine Malausséna for Junkyard Dogs
- Vitalic for Disco Boy
- Andrea Laszlo de Simone for The Animal Kingdom
- Guillaume Roussel for The Three Musketeers (part 1 : D’Artagnan/part 2 : Milady)
Best special effects
- Thomas Duval for Acid
- Lise Fischer, Cédric Fayolle for The Mountain
- Cyrille Bonjean, Bruno Sommier, Jean-Louis Autret for The Animal Kingdom
- Olivier Cauwet for The Three Musketeers (Part 1 and 2)
Best sound
- Julien Sicart, Fanny Martin, Jeanne Delplancq, Olivier Goinard for Anatomy of a Fall
- Rémi Daru, Guadalupe Cassius, Loic Prian, Marc Doisne for All Your Faces
- Erwan Kerzanet, Sylvain Malbrant, Olivier Guillaume for The Goldman Case
- Fabrice Osinski, Raphaël Sohier, Matthieu Fichet, Niels Barletta for The Animal Kingdom
Best editing
- Laurent Sénéchal for Anatomy of a Fall
- Francis Vesin for All Your Faces
- Valérie Loiseleux for Little Girl Blue
- Yann Dedet for The Goldman Case
- Lilian Corbeille for The Animal Kingdom
Best cinematography
- Simon Beaufils for Anatomy of a Fall
- Jonathan Ricquebourg for The Taste of Things
- Patrick Ghiringhelli for The Goldman Case
- David Cailley for The Animal Kingdom
- Nicolas Bolduc for The Three Musketeers (Part 1 and 2)
Best set design
- Emmanuelle Duplay for Anatomy of a Fall
- Angelo Zamparutti for Jeanne Du Barry
- Toma Baquéni for The Taste of Things
- Julia Lemaire for The Animal Kingdom
- Stéphane Taillasson for The Three Musketeers (Part 1 and 2)
Best costumes
- Jürgen Doering for Jeanne Du Barry
- Pascaline Chavanne for The Crime is Mine
- Tran Nuyên Khê for The Taste of Things
- Ariane Daurat for The Animal Kingdom
- Thierry Delettre for The Three Musketeers (Part 1 and 2)
Best animated film
- No Dogs or Italians Allowed dir. Alain Ughetto
- Chicken for Linda! dir. Chiara Malta & Sébastien Laudenbach
- Mars Express dir. Jérémie Périn
Best foreign film
- Kidnapped dir. Marco Bellocchio
- Fallen Leaves dir. Aki Kaurismaki
- Oppenheimer dir. Christopher Nolan
- Perfect Days dir. Wim Wenders
- The Nature of Love dir. Monia Chokri
Best first film
- Bernadette dir. Léa Domenach
- Junkyard Dogs dir. Jean-Baptiste Durand
- Vermines dir. Sebastien Vanicek
- The Rapture dir. Iris Kaltenbäck
- Vincent Must Die dir. Stéphan Castang
Best documentary
- Four Daughters dir. Kaouther Ben Hania
- Little Girl Blue dir. Mona Achache
- Our Body dir. Claire Simon
- Atlantic Bar dir. Fanny Molins
- On The Adamant dir. Nicolas Philibert
No comments yet