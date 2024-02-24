Palme d’or-winning and five-time Oscar-nominated Anatomy Of A Fall was named best French film of the year at the 49th annual César awards, among six prizes including best director for Justine Triet during an evening dominated by female solidarity that saw actress Judith Godrèche set the tone with an empowered #MeToo-motivated speech.

Anatomy Of A Fall, a French Alps-set courtroom drama about a woman on trial for the murder of her husband, also earned prizes for best actress for Sandra Hüller, best original screenplay for Triet and Arthur Harari, best supporting actor for Swann Arlaud and best editing for Laurent Senechal.

Triet’s best director win was historical. A female filmmaker hasn’t won in the best directing category since Tonie Marshall for Venus Beauty Institute in 2000. Three female directors - Triet, Jeanne Herry for All Your Faces and Catherine Breillat for Last Summer - were nominated on the category - the most in the history of the awards. “Being the second woman in the history of the Césars to win this award in 49 years is significant. It’s a bit scary and great at the same time. It gives hope for the future.” Triet dedicated her best film award to “all women (…) those who succeed and those who fail, those who have been hurt and who free themselves by speaking out, and those who can’t.”

Huller won in the best actress category, where, for the first time in César history, all five nominees were selected for their roles in films directed by women. The Oscar-nominated actress accepted the prize in perfect French, saying : “Thank you to this country for taking me into your arms. Justine, I can no longer imagine life without you.” Anatomy of a Fall, produced by Marie-Ange Luciani at Les Films de Pierre and David Thion at Les Films Pelleas, is distributed by Le Pacte in France and sold by mk2.

Highlights

Thomas Cailley’s The Animal Kingdom (Studiocanal) also had a strong night at what is France’s version of the Oscars, taking home five awards including best score, costumes, cinematography, sound and special effects. The supernatural twist on a father-son drama first premiered at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard was nominated for 12 awards. The prize for best adapted screenplay went to Valerie Donzelli and Audrey Diwan for Just The Two Of Us, also a Cannes Official Selection premiere in 2023. Best actor went to Arieh Worthalther for his role in Cedric Kahn’s The Goldman Case that opened Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight.

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan and French writer-director-actress Agnès Jaoui received honourary César awards. Inception and Dark Knight Rises star Marion Cotillard gave Nolan his award, calling Oppenheimer “a chef d’oeuvre” and Nolan “a genius.” After a standing ovation, Nolan called the honour “a dream come true” and spoke about his strong ties to France. “My first film Following found its first audience here in Paris.” He added that when he followed with Memento “no one in the world wanted to show it. UGC showed it at le Grand Rex and its success there changed my life. Ever since, my appreciation of French audiences and exhibitors and the love of cinema that you all have has never diminished.” Like Oppenheimer, this year’s winning films have also been commercial successes at home in France. The Animal Kingdom has sold over 1.1 million tickets (Studiocanal), Anatomy Of A Fall has earned nearly 1.6 million admissions (Le Pacte) and All Your Faces (Studiocanal) 1.17 million.

Sorority steals the spotlight

Female empowerment dominated the evening that was fired up by actress Judith Godrèche, who took to the stage to make a speech about the prevalence of sexual assault in the film industry. Godreche, who has been leading the charge of what has been a seismic shift in the #metoo movement in France in recent weeks, received a long standing ovation before and after her speech in which she addressed the room full of film industry professionals and the estimated 2-3 million viewers expected to tune in on broadcaster Canal+.

“For some time now I’ve been talking and talking, but I don’t hear you, or I hardly heard you. Where are you? What are you saying? A whisper, half a word, even that would be enough,” she said, adding: “I know it’s scary to lose subsidies, to lose roles, to lose jobs. I’m scared too.”

Later in the evening Audrey Diwan referenced Godrèche’s bravery when presenting the prize for best original screenplay and also addressed the room: “We’re all in agreement right? No one supports sexism and sexual violence in this room, right?”

Godrèche has made waves after officially pressing charges against filmmakers Benoit Jacquot and Jacques Doillon for sexual assault when she was underage, after a fictionalized account of her relationship with Jacquot when she was 14 and he 40 came to light in her Arte-A24 series Icon of French Cinema in December. Since then, other actresses like Islid Le Besco, Vahina Giocante, Julia Roy and Anna Mouglalis have come forward with similar allegations against the filmmakers, both of whom continue to deny wrongdoing. The testimonials and industry reaction have been making headlines across French media and sparking conversation among industry insiders in the weeks and days leading up to Friday night’s ceremony. Ahead of the ceremony, French gender equality group the Collectif 50/50 and artists’ rights organisation CGT Spectacle called for a staged protest in front of at L’Olympia, that saw a small group of protestors line-up near the ceremony’s venue armed with the battlecry “Violence, silence, that’s enough!”

Despite the #Metoo-fuelled and politically-charged acceptance speeches throughout the evening, the ceremony’s president actress-director Valerie Lemercier and diverse group of entertainers sharing hosting duties for the event kept the mood light and celebratory.

Cesar Awards 2024 Winners

Best film

Anatomy Of A Fall, dir. Justine Triet

Junkyard Dog, dir. Jean-Baptiste Durand

All Your Faces, dir. Jeanne Herry

The Goldman Case, dir. Cédric Kahn

The Animal Kingdom, dir. Thomas Cailley

Best directing

Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall

Catherine Breillat for Last Summer

Jeanne Herry for All Your Faces

Cédric Kahn for The Goldman Case

Thomas Caillet for The Animal Kingdom

Best actress

Marion Cotillard in Little Girl Blue

Léa Drucker in Last Summer

Virginie Efira in Just The Two of Us

Hafsia Herzi in The Rapture

Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall

Best actor

Romain Duris in The Animal Kingdom

Benjamin Lavernhe in L’Abbé Pierre: A Century of Devotion

Melvil Poupaud in Just The Two of Us

Raphaël Quenard in Yannick

Arieh Worthalter in The Goldman Case

Best supporting actress

Leila Bekhti in All Your Faces

Galatea Bellugi in Junkyard Dogs

Elodie Bouchez in All Your Faces

Adèle Exarchopoulos in All Your Faces

Miou Miou in All Your Faces

Best supporting actor

Swann Arlaud in Anatomy of a Fall

Anthony Bajon in Junkyard Dogs

Arthur Harari in The Goldman Case

Pio Marmaï in Yannick

Antoine Reinartz in Anatomy of a Fall

Most promising actress

Céleste Brunnquell in No Love Lost

Kim Higelin in Consent

Suzanne Jouannet in The Path of Excellence

Rebecca Marder in Grand Expectations

Ella Rumpf in Marguerite’s Theorem

Most promising actor

Julien Frison in Marguerite’s Theorem

Paul Kircher in The Animal Kingdom

Samuel Kircher in Last Summer

Milo Machado-Graner in Anatomy of a Fall

Raphaël Quenard in Junkyard Dogs

Best original screenplay

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall

Jean-Baptiste Durand for Junkyard Dogs

Jeanne Herry for All Your Faces

Nathalie Hertzberg, Cédric Kahn for The Goldman Case

Thomas Cailley, Pauline Munier for The Animal Kingdom

Best adapted screenplay

Valérie Donzelli, Audrey Diwan for Just The Two of Us

Vanessa Filho for Consent

Catherine Breillat for Last Summer

Best score

Gabriel Yared for Just The Two of Us

Delphine Malausséna for Junkyard Dogs

Vitalic for Disco Boy

Andrea Laszlo de Simone for The Animal Kingdom

Guillaume Roussel for The Three Musketeers (part 1 : D’Artagnan/part 2 : Milady)

Best special effects

Thomas Duval for Acid

Lise Fischer, Cédric Fayolle for The Mountain

Cyrille Bonjean, Bruno Sommier, Jean-Louis Autret for The Animal Kingdom

Olivier Cauwet for The Three Musketeers (Part 1 and 2)

Best sound

Julien Sicart, Fanny Martin, Jeanne Delplancq, Olivier Goinard for Anatomy of a Fall

Rémi Daru, Guadalupe Cassius, Loic Prian, Marc Doisne for All Your Faces

Erwan Kerzanet, Sylvain Malbrant, Olivier Guillaume for The Goldman Case

Fabrice Osinski, Raphaël Sohier, Matthieu Fichet, Niels Barletta for The Animal Kingdom

Best editing

Laurent Sénéchal for Anatomy of a Fall

Francis Vesin for All Your Faces

Valérie Loiseleux for Little Girl Blue

Yann Dedet for The Goldman Case

Lilian Corbeille for The Animal Kingdom

Best cinematography

Simon Beaufils for Anatomy of a Fall

Jonathan Ricquebourg for The Taste of Things

Patrick Ghiringhelli for The Goldman Case

David Cailley for The Animal Kingdom

Nicolas Bolduc for The Three Musketeers (Part 1 and 2)

Best set design

Emmanuelle Duplay for Anatomy of a Fall

Angelo Zamparutti for Jeanne Du Barry

Toma Baquéni for The Taste of Things

Julia Lemaire for The Animal Kingdom

Stéphane Taillasson for The Three Musketeers (Part 1 and 2)

Best costumes

Jürgen Doering for Jeanne Du Barry

Pascaline Chavanne for The Crime is Mine

Tran Nuyên Khê for The Taste of Things

Ariane Daurat for The Animal Kingdom

Thierry Delettre for The Three Musketeers (Part 1 and 2)

Best animated film

No Dogs or Italians Allowed dir. Alain Ughetto

Chicken for Linda! dir. Chiara Malta & Sébastien Laudenbach

Mars Express dir. Jérémie Périn

Best foreign film

Kidnapped dir. Marco Bellocchio

Fallen Leaves dir. Aki Kaurismaki

Oppenheimer dir. Christopher Nolan

Perfect Days dir. Wim Wenders

The Nature of Love dir. Monia Chokri

Best first film

Bernadette dir. Léa Domenach

Junkyard Dogs dir. Jean-Baptiste Durand

Vermines dir. Sebastien Vanicek

The Rapture dir. Iris Kaltenbäck

Vincent Must Die dir. Stéphan Castang

Best documentary