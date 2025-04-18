EXCLUSIVE: 193, the new sales joint venture from industry veteran Patrick Wachsberger and Legendary Entertainment, has bulked up its team with two hires heading into Cannes.

Sara Ghorra arrives from AGC Studios as VP, sales, while Tyler Knell is named VP, creative affairs. He joins from Picture Perfect Federation, which Wachsberger established in 2019 with backing from Pascal Breton’s Federation Entertainment.

Ghorra will report to Wendy Reeds, EVP, sales, as the team prepares for 193’s first Cannes since the company launched in January. Knell will report to Ashley Stern, EVP, head of creative affairs, with whom he worked at Picture Perfect.

Wachsberger, a Croisette staple from his days as co-head of Summit Entertainment and chair of the Lionsgate’s motion picture group, is assembling a filmmaker-driven slate of sales titles.

193 will develop and produce features and work with third-party producers and financiers on projects at different stages of production.

The company recently boarded Legendary’s completed remake of The Toxic Avenger from Macon Blair, starring Peter Dinklage, Bacon, Elijah Wood and Julia Davis. The dark comedy based on the 1984 cult classic will screen to Cannes buyers and is being released in North America through Cineverse on August 29.

Wachsberger will continue to work on Picture Perfect Federation projects and look for opportunities for Federation Studios and 193 to work together on select international features and series.