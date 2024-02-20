UK actors Kate Phillips, Amber Anderson and Rosie Day have launched Just John Films, a London-based film and TV production company.

The company will option, develop and produce projects independently as well as teaming up with third parties.

Projects on Just John’s initial slate include a feature adapation of Annie Garthwaite’s 2021 novel Cecily, which tells the story of Cecily Neville, matriarch of the House of York and political player during the 15th century War of the Roses.

Just John is also working on an untitled Sylvia Plath project with Helen Jones and Naomi Wright’s Silver Salt Films, which has credits including Prano Bailey-Bond’s Censor.

Further titles on Just John’s slate will be announced in the coming months.

Just John is aiming for “a unique artist-led viewpoint creating diverse and compelling stories whilst recognising that a welcoming, joyful environment enhances the creativity and quality of everyone’s work”, according to the company.

“We don’t have to compromise exceptional quality by ensuring everyone’s well being and mental health is prioritised,” said Day. “Female-centric tales have weaved their way through my work and I’m so excited to be developing like-minded projects with two brilliant women.”

“There’s nothing more joyful than working with friends, and I can’t wait to bring brilliant groups of talented people together, while making meaningful and thought-provoking work,” said Anderson, with Phillips adding that “this new venture and the stories we’re so keen to tell… are already off to a very exciting start.”

Day and Phillips were previously named Screen Stars of Tomorrow as actors in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

Day’s one-woman stage show Instructions For A Teenage Armageddon is transferring to the West End in March with work underway on a TV adaptation. Her screen credits include series Outlander and Good Omens.

Phillips stars in and executive produces Miss Scarlet for PBS and Masterpiece, with further screen credits including Peaky Blinders and Terence Davies’ Benediction.

Anderson has film credits including Emma and The Souvenir Pt. II, and has appeared in TV series Peaky Blinders and Black Mirror.