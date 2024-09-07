Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door won the Golden Lion for best film at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

Almodóvar’s first English-language feature marks the first time he has won the top award at one of the three major film festivals (Cannes, Venice and Berlin). Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore star in the story of a woman who makes the decision to end her life, and the friend who re-enters her world around this time.

Sony Pictures Classics will release the film in the US on December 20; with Warner Bros handling multiple international territories including UK-Ireland; its top Venice prize will be a significant boost to the film’s prospects heading into the awards season.

Brady Corbet took best director for The Brutalist, giving a passionate speech in which he thanked his partner and co-writer Mona Fastvold. Protagonist Pictures sold all international rights on the film to Focus Features, with CAA representing US rights.

Nicole Kidman won best actress for Babygirl; but having returned to Venice for the ceremony, she was called away during the day due to the death of her mother Janelle Ann Kidman. Her Babygirl director Halina Reijn accepted the award on Kidman’s behalf, reading a message from the actress in which she said “I am heartbroken.” Later at the post-ceremony press conference, Competition jury president Isabelle Huppert sent her condolences to Kidman, saying “we love her. We miss her.”

Huppert’s jury gave the Special Jury Prize to Dea Kulumbegashvili’s Georgian drama April; and the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize to Maura Delpero’s Italian title Vermiglio.

The ceremony was hosted by Italian actress Sveva Alviti, who also hosted the opening ceremony on August 28. Several awardees mentioned the Israeli offensive in Gaza in their speeches, including Sarah Friedland, winner of the debut film award and Horizons best director for Familiar Touch, who described Israel’s actions as genocide.

Yesterday, winners were announced for the Critics’ Week sidebar – with UK title Paul & Paulette Take A Bath taking the audience award; and Giornate degli Autori, with the main prize going to Portuguese feature Manas.

Lifetime achievement awards have already been presented to Australian filmmaker Peter Weir, and US actress Sigourney Weaver.

Last year’s Golden Lion for best film went to Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, with the Grand Prize for Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist.

Venice 2024 winners

Competition

Golden Lion - The Room Next Door, dir. Pedro Almodóvar

Special Jury Prize - April, dir. Dea Kulumbegashvili

Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize - Vermigilio, dir. Maura Delpero



Silver Lion for best director - Brady Corbet for The Brutalist

Volpi Cup for Best Actress - Nicole Kidman for Babygirl

Volpi Cup for Best Actor - Vincent Lindon for The Quiet Son

Golden Osella for Best Screenplay - Murilo Hauser, Heitor Lorega for I’m Still Here

Marcello Mastroianni Award - Paul Kircher for And Their Children After Them

Horizons

Best Film - The New Year That Never Came, dir. Bogan Muresanu



Best Director - Sarah Friedland for Familiar Touch

Special Jury Prize - One Of Those Days When Hemme Dies, dir. Murat Firatoglu



Best Actress - Kathleen Chalfant for Familiar Touch

Best Actor - Francesco Gheghi for Familia

Best Screenplay - Scandar Copti for Happy Holidays



Best Short Film - Who Loves The Sun, dir. Arshia Shakiba



Horizons Extra

Armani Beauty prize - The Witness, dir. Nader Saeivar

Lion of the Future Luigi de Laurentis Award for a Debut film - Familiar Touch, dir. Sarah Friedland

Venice Classics

Best documentary on cinema - Chain Reactions, dir. Alexandre O. Philippe



Best restored film - Ecce Bombo, dir. Nanni Moretti



Venice Immersive

Grand Prize - Ito Meikyu, dir. Boris Labbe

Special Jury Prize - Oto’s Planet, dir. Gwenael Francois

Achievement Prize - Impulse: Playing With Reality, dirs. May Abdalla, Barry Gene Murphy