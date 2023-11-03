Premiere Entertainment Group (PEG) has licensed North American rights to ITN Distribution to the action western Taken From Rio Bravo starring Alexander Nevsky.

Joe Cornet directed from Craig Hamann’s screenplay in which Nevsky (Sofia Coppola’s Somewhere, Showdown In Manila) reprises his role from Gunfight At Rio Bravo as a mysterious Russian gunslinger who teams up with a sheriff in pursuit of a gang of sadistic human traffickers known as The Posse who have kidnapped five women.

Cornet, Cynthia Rothrock, Matthias Hues, Tatiana Neva and Don “The Dragon” Wilson round out the key cast.

The film was produced by Nevsky for Hollywood Storm. ETA Films’ Eric Brenner, and San Rafael Productions’ Joe Cornet served as executive producers.

“I’m really happy Taken will be released in the US by ITN,” said Nevsky. “My western sequel may have a lot of action, but it’s also a great story about friendship and the endless fight between good and evil. I can’t wait for American audiences to watch it thanks to ITN and Premiere.”

Elias Axume of PEG negotiated the deal on behalf of the producers with Stuart Alson for ITN. Premiere Entertainment is continuing international sales at AFM.

PRG and ITN is collaborated on slasher horror Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood And Honey, which has earned more than $7.5m at the global box office.