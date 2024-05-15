Picture Perfect Entertainment head Patrick Wachsberger arrives on the Croisette with key pre-sales in the bag on his hot-ticket French adaptation of The Incredible Shrinking Man starring Jean Dujardin.

Production began in Brussels last week on the feature based on the Richard Matheson novel and Universal’s 1957 black and white film about a man who faces danger at every turn after he is exposed to radiation and insecticide and shrinks to less than one inch tall.

Dujardin, who won the Oscar for The Artist, reunites with his 99 Francs director Jan Kounen.

Deals have closed in Germany (Leonine), Italy (RAI), Latin America (IDC), Spain (Dea Planeta), Japan (Gaga), and Middle East (Front Row).

Rights have also gone in Switzerland (Ascot Elite), Poland (Monolith), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), Philippines (Pioneer), and CIS/Baltics (Paradise). Discussions for remaining territories continue in Cannes.

Alain Goldman of Pitchipoi Productions, whose credits include La Vie En Rose and An Officer And A Spy, is producing alongside Wachsberger, who won the 2022 best picture Oscar for Coda. The shoot is expected to move to France before wrapping in late July ahead of an anticipated May 2025 delivery.

The producers secured international sales rights from Universal to make one French adaptation of the property – Universal has acquired theatrical distribution rights for France – and negotiated with the Matheson estate to exploit the film in the US.

Picture Perfect Entertainment is producing Sian Heder’s Coda follow-up Impossible and Sigal Avin’s The Perfect Marriage through its Picture Perfect Federation joint venture.

Heder is on track to deliver the screenplay soon and Impossible is a priority production for Black Label Media and Picture Perfect Federation.

Avin is expected to deliver the script for The Perfect Marriage at the end of May. Picture Perfect Federation is producing with Fred Berger and Zurich Avenue.