Picturehouse Cinemas is launching a new UK industry event, Picturehouse Create, with the inaugural edition running April 3-5, 2025.

The event will take place at London’s Picturehouse Central, and is set to include screenings, masterclasses, panel discussions and networking events.

Clare Binns, managing director at Picturehouse, also confirmed that Sundance Film Festival: London will not be held in 2025, based on a mutual decision between Picturehouse and Sundance Institute.

Although Sundance London could potentially return in future years, added Binns, Picturehouse Create would be an annual event that Picturehouse will run independently.

The London spin-off of the US festival has taken place at Picturehouse Central since 2016, and launched in 2012.

Picturehouse Create’s aim is to connect the wider creative community with independent filmmaking. No prior experience in filmmaking is necessary to attend. Industry guests will include representatives from distribution, finance, production and exhibition, as well as writers, directors, cinematographers, designers, curators and executives. Speakers will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The event will include a competition for short films, with 10 shorts selected by the Picturehouse team to screen as part of the three-day programme. Passes go on sale today (February 6).

Festival producer Wendy Mitchell and festival manager Storm Patterson will work with Picturehouse on the event, having previously collaborated on Sundance Film Festival: London.

“At Picturehouse, we love the opportunity to bring creative people together to celebrate filmmaking, learn new skills and make new connections. We wanted to launch Picturehouse Create to inspire the filmmakers of today and tomorrow and bring London’s creative communities together in a meaningful way,” said Binns.

“We hope to serve the creative community in a truly connected way with this new event that we think offers something different for the UK film industry. We want to foster those real-life conversations and connections that are so valuable for a range of creative disciplines,” added Mitchell.