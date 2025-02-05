Italy’s PiperFilm has sold North America rights for Giulia Louise Steigerwalt’s Venice competition title Diva Futura to Breaking Glass Pictures.

A fictional biopic about the birth of Italy’s porn industry in the 1980s and 90s, the film centres on Italian pornography pioneer Riccardo Schicchi and his agency Diva Futura whose stars included Cicciolina, the Hungarian-Italian porn star, member of parliament and former wife of Jeff Koons, as well as Moana Pozzi and Eva Henger.

The film stars Pietro Castellitto, Barbara Ronchi, Denise Capezza, Tesa Litvan and Lidija Kordic.

Diva Futura is produced by Banijay’s Groenlandia and PiperFilm with RAI Cinema/ PiperFilm is releasing the film in Italy on February 6.

Catia Rossi, director of international operations at PiperFilm, said: “We are enthusiastic that the film will hit the theatres in North America through our old friends Breaking Glass Pictures. They are lovers and fans of Italian Cinema having distributed several great pictures from Italy in the past.

“We are proud to represent a young talented woman director like Giulia Louise Steigerwalt who has succeeded in telling a story of the past, describing the birth of porn in Italy, using a contemporary approach and a modern view. Someone said this is a movie for women and I agree.”