Italy’s PiperFilm is to take on international sales for several films by leading producer and distributor Eagle Pictures, including Italian box office hit The Boy With The Pink Trousers, as part of a new collaboration agreement between the two companies.

The partnership will also see Eagle Pictures handle the home video and transactional rights of PiperFilm’s releases, starting with Paolo Sorrentino’s Parthenope.

Distribution, production, and sales company PiperFilm launched last year. Its sales division, run by well-known executive Catia Rossi, will bring a slate of Eagle Films movies to EFM next week.

Margherita Ferri’s The Boy With The Pink Trousers is the biggest Italian film of 2024, with a gross of more than €9m to date at the local box office. Eagle Pictures produced the film which is based on a true story about the first teen in Italy to commit suicide after being cyber-bullied.

PiperFilm is also selling romantic comedy Fatti Vedere by Tiziano Russo starring Matilde Gioli, Francesco Centorame, Pierpaolo Spollon and Asia Argento, which is released in Italy by Eagle Pictures on February 6.

The company is also handling Eagle’s romantic comedy Leopardi & Co by Federica Biondi starring Jeremy Irvine, Denise Tantucci and Whoopi Goldberg; and thriller Dedalus by Gianluca Manzetti with Luka Zunic and Matilde Gioli.

PiperFilm was set up last year year by former Vision Distribution executives. Its management team is led by Massimiliano Orfei as CEO, alongside COO Luisa Borella, head of distribution Davide Novelli, head of international sales Catia Rossi and Emanuela Semeraro as marketing director. Paolo Sorrentino’s Parthenope was its debut release.

Eagle Pictures, whose main shareholder is Tarak Ben Ammar, releases films for Paramount and Sony in Italy, and has distributed features including Gladiator 2 and Venom: The Last Dance.

Massimiliano Orfei, CEO of PiperFilm, said: “Our companies share a spirit of innovation and independence in the Italian film and audiovisual landscape and for this reason I believe that this collaboration will be able to generate great value for interested parties and for the entire market.”

Andrea Goretti, CEO of Eagle Pictures, said: “This partnership with PiperFilm, a new independent player that has presented itself to the market with a very ambitious project, makes us particularly happy and, above all, motivated to ensure that what has been achieved is only the beginning of a collaboration process that may have further developments in the future.”