Playtime has boarded French filmmaker Diane Kurys’ C’est Si Bon! about the love story between real life French celebrity couple Yves Montand and Simone Signoret and is launching international sales at EFM.

Roschy Zem and Marina Fois star as the couple who married in 1951 and remained together until her death in 1985, but whose relationship was haunted by Montand’s affair with Marilyn Monroe.

The fiction film about love, passion and betrayal is set against the backdrop of the city’s smoky cafés and bohemian nights.

Pan Européene produced the €7.5m film with Alexandre Films and shot in Paris. It is now in postproduction with a planned October 2025 release in France via Pan Distribution.

Kurys’ many credits include 1983 film Entre Nous,Oscar nominated for best foreign film, Cannes 1987 opening film A Man In Love, 1999s’ The Children Of The Century in 1999 starring Juliette Binoche and Benoit Magimel, and more recent films such as For a Woman in 2013 and My Mother Is Crazy in 2018.

“Diane Kurys is an amazing storyteller,” said Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, co-CEO of Playtime In C’est Si Bon! “she explores the love between famous figures, revealing how the dynamics of love are timeless—whether one is rich or poor. At the same time, she offers a captivating glimpse into how relationships in the ’60s and ’70s differed from those of today. This perspective is truly fascinating”.

Playtime is also at EFM with a robust slate that includes Pierre Schoeller’s The Rembrandt Syndrome starring Camille Cottin and Romain Duris, Thierry Klifa’s The Richest Woman In The World starring Isabelle Huppert as a fictionalised version of billionaire Liliane Bettencourt, and Frederic Chopin biopic Chopin, A Sonata In Paris.