Neon Films producer Nicky Bentham, Lionsgate UK head Marie-Claire Benson and Independent Talent’s Jane Epstein have joined the high-profile speaker line-up for Screen International’s ‘The Future of UK Film’ summit, to be held on September 24, 2024, in London at BFI Southbank.

Bentham’s credits include Roger Michell’s 2020 title The Duke, starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, and the upcoming Brides, the feature directorial debut of Nadia Falls.

As executive vice president and head of Lionsgate’s UK motion picture group, Benson steers a slate that has included Oscar- and Bafta-winner Anatomy Of A Fall, and Rose Glass’s Love Lies Bleeding, a pre-buy at script stage. Lionsgate’s upcoming UK releases include TIFF title Penguin Lessons, starring Steve Coogan, and John Maclean’s survival thriller Tornado.

Leading talent agent Esptein of the Independent Talent Group represents some of the UK’s most bankable acting stars including Jodie Comer, Gillian Anderson, Bill Nighy, Sophie Turner, Rachel Weisz and Keeley Hawes.

Previously announced speakers include Elizabeth Karlsen (Number 9 Films), Alex Hamilton (Studiocanal UK), Zygi Kamasa (True Brit Films), Sebastien Raybaud (Anton), Matt Wilkinson (Stigma Films), Julia Stuart (Sky Original), Harriet Finney (BFI), Moses Nyachae (Saffery) and Kate Gardiner (Searchlight).

Further speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The high-level conference will bring together leading industry executives to debate how the UK independent film sector can build on its strengths to become a fully thriving, equitable and sustainable industry.

The summit is sponsored by UK Global Screen Fund.

The Early Bird price of £215+VAT will be available until Friday August 16.

The conference will aim to give attendees the insight and industry intelligence to:

navigate the new Independent Film Tax Credit and matching it with international incentives;

discover what kinds of stories and packages private financiers are looking to support and talent agents are hoping to put in front of their clients;

learn from distributors who have guided UK indie films to box office success;

understand how innovations such as AI and virtual production are going to impact and enhance the industry;

discover the benefits of bringing fresh and diverse voices into the industry.

Visit here to find out more about the event.

