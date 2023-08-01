Production has commenced in the UK on Albion, the latest feature from UK filmmaker Giles Borg, that is being shot across the space of a year.

It tells the story of two old friends who reunite across the four seasons, with Oscar Albert and Dan Christophersen producing for Far Away Films, and producers of Bafta winner His House Martin Gentles and Ed King executive producing. Greatest Days cinematographer Mike Eley is director of photography.

Cast and crew will be reunited at different times across 2023 and 2024, with the first of the four sections, summer, already completed.

I May Destroy You actor Ian Bonar stars as Kit, alongside Ankur Bahl as Sonny – two friends who have been drifting for years, but meet up to scatter the ashes of Kit’s grandfather, with each season bringing new revelations and trouble for the pair.

Borg’s directorial credits include BFI London Film Festival premiere 1234 and Flutter.

“There’s never been a more perfect time to make this film,” said Borg. “The country is in flux and this is a film that asks who we really are. Kit and Sonny can be seen as two sides of the British psyche, one tied to the past, the other nervous about the future, with a story that explores landscape, history and folklore.

“But most of all this is about friendship and all the laughter and pain that can bring. Are Kit and Sonny the same people they used to be, or has time changed them forever? Only a walk through Albion can give them the answers.”