Screen reveals a snapshot of the latest high-end TV and film productions shooting in the UK and Ireland for the big studios and streamers. Please to add or update changes to the following or new productions taking place in the UK.

Films

Deadpool 3 ON HOLD

The third instalment in the comedic superhero franchise, this time joined by Wolverine.

Dir: Shawn Levy

Production company: Marvel Studios

Where: Pinewood Studios

When: May - ongoing

Distributor: Disney - ongoing

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Matthew Macfayden

Beetlejuice 2 ON HOLD

The sequel to the 1988 fantasy-comedy Beetlejuice.

Dir: Tim Burton

Production company: Plan B

Where: London

When: May - ongoing

Distributor: Warner Bros

Cast: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega

The Radleys

Black comedy surrounding a family of vampires who chose to abstain from drinking blood.

Dir: Euros Lyn

Production company: Genesius Pictures

Where: UK

When: June - ongoing

Distributor: N/A (sales: Cornerstone)

Cast: Damian Lewis

Amateur

A CIA cryptographer is desperate to avenge the death of his wife after she’s killed in a London terror attack.

Dir: James Hawes

Production company: 20th Century Studios

Where: UK

When: June - ongoing

Distributor:

Cast: Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan Laurence Fishburne

Speak No Evil

Remake of the Danish thriller about two families who go on a vacation together that quickly turns sinister.

Dir: James Watkins

Production company: Blumhouse Productions

Where: Gloucester, UK

When: May - July

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Cast: James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis

Heads Of State

Plot under wraps.

Dir: Ilya Naishuller

Production company: The Safran Company

Where: London

When: May - ongoing

Distributor: Amazon

Cast: Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Cena

The Gorge

Two soulmates find each other in a violent and corrupt world.

Dir: Scott Derrickson

Production company: Skydance Media, Crooked Highway

Where: London

When: March - ongoing

Distributor: Apple TV+

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Sigourney Weaver

Wicked

A film adaptation of the popular musical that serves as a prequel to The Wizard Of Oz.

Dir: Jon M. Chu

Production company: Marc Platt Productions, Universal

Where: London, Sky Studios Elstree

When: Dec 2022 - ongoing

Distributor: Universal

Cast: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey

TV Series

The Sandman (series two)

The second series of the comic book adaptation about metaphysical entities.

Series creator: Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, Allan Heinberg

Where: Pinewood Group, Shepperton

When: June - ongoing

Production company: PurePop Inc, The Blank Corporation, Phantom Four, DC Entertainment, Warner Bros Television

Distributor: Netflix

Cast: Tom Sturridge, Patton Oswalt, Boyd Holbrook

The Day Of The Jackal

Inspired by Fred Zinnemann’s 1973 film. Also shooting in Budapest, Croatia and Austria.

Series creator: Ronan Bennett

Where: London

When: June - Dec

Production company: Carnival Films, Sky

Distributor: Sky/Peacock

Cast: Eddie Redmayne

The Veil

Two women play a deadly game of truth and lives while on a road trip from Istanbul to Paris and London.

Series creator: Steven Knight

Where: Kent

When: May - ongoing

Production company: FX Productions, PatMa productions, Love & Squalor Pictures

Distributor: Hulu

Cast: Elisabeth Moss

A Thousand Blows

Follows two friends from Jamaica who get caught up in Victorian London’s illegal boxing scene.

Series creator: Steven Knight

Where: London, UK

When: March - ongoing

Production company: The Story Collective, Matriarch Productions, Water & Power Productions

Distributor: Disney+

Cast: Malachi Kirby, Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty

Knuckles

Spin-off series from the Sonic The Hedgehog films, following Sonic’s best friend and former nemesis.

Director: Jeffrey Fowler

Where: London

When: May - ongoing

Production company: Paramount Pictures, Sega Of America

Distributor: Paramount+

Cast: Idris Elba, Adam Pally, Ellie Taylor

Industry (series three)

The third series about a group of young bankers in London.

Series creators: Mickey Down, Konrad Kay

Where: UK

When: April - September

Production company: Bad Wolf, HBO, BBC

Distributor: BBC

Cast: Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung

Boiling Point

Set six months after the events of the 2021 film of the same name.

Dir: Philip Barantini

Where: Manchester

When: Jan - ongoing

Production company: Ascendant Fox, Made Up Productions, Matriarch Productions

Distributor: BBC

Cast: Stephen Graham, Vinette Robinson, Hannah Walters, Ray Panthaki

Andor (series two)

Prequel series to Star Wars’ Rogue One.

Series creator: Tony Gilroy

Where: Pinewood Studios

When: Nov 2022 - Aug 2023

Production company: LucasFilm

Distributor: Disney+

Cast: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård

