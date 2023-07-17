Screen reveals a snapshot of the latest high-end TV and film productions shooting in the UK and Ireland for the big studios and streamers. Please contact us here to add or update changes to the following or new productions taking place in the UK.
Films
Deadpool 3 ON HOLD
The third instalment in the comedic superhero franchise, this time joined by Wolverine.
Dir: Shawn Levy
Production company: Marvel Studios
Where: Pinewood Studios
When: May - ongoing
Distributor: Disney - ongoing
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Matthew Macfayden
Beetlejuice 2 ON HOLD
The sequel to the 1988 fantasy-comedy Beetlejuice.
Dir: Tim Burton
Production company: Plan B
Where: London
When: May - ongoing
Distributor: Warner Bros
Cast: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega
The Radleys
Black comedy surrounding a family of vampires who chose to abstain from drinking blood.
Dir: Euros Lyn
Production company: Genesius Pictures
Where: UK
When: June - ongoing
Distributor: N/A (sales: Cornerstone)
Cast: Damian Lewis
Amateur
A CIA cryptographer is desperate to avenge the death of his wife after she’s killed in a London terror attack.
Dir: James Hawes
Production company: 20th Century Studios
Where: UK
When: June - ongoing
Distributor:
Cast: Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan Laurence Fishburne
Speak No Evil
Remake of the Danish thriller about two families who go on a vacation together that quickly turns sinister.
Dir: James Watkins
Production company: Blumhouse Productions
Where: Gloucester, UK
When: May - July
Distributor: Universal Pictures
Cast: James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis
Heads Of State
Plot under wraps.
Dir: Ilya Naishuller
Production company: The Safran Company
Where: London
When: May - ongoing
Distributor: Amazon
Cast: Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Cena
The Gorge
Two soulmates find each other in a violent and corrupt world.
Dir: Scott Derrickson
Production company: Skydance Media, Crooked Highway
Where: London
When: March - ongoing
Distributor: Apple TV+
Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Sigourney Weaver
Wicked
A film adaptation of the popular musical that serves as a prequel to The Wizard Of Oz.
Dir: Jon M. Chu
Production company: Marc Platt Productions, Universal
Where: London, Sky Studios Elstree
When: Dec 2022 - ongoing
Distributor: Universal
Cast: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey
TV Series
The Sandman (series two)
The second series of the comic book adaptation about metaphysical entities.
Series creator: Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, Allan Heinberg
Where: Pinewood Group, Shepperton
When: June - ongoing
Production company: PurePop Inc, The Blank Corporation, Phantom Four, DC Entertainment, Warner Bros Television
Distributor: Netflix
Cast: Tom Sturridge, Patton Oswalt, Boyd Holbrook
The Day Of The Jackal
Inspired by Fred Zinnemann’s 1973 film. Also shooting in Budapest, Croatia and Austria.
Series creator: Ronan Bennett
Where: London
When: June - Dec
Production company: Carnival Films, Sky
Distributor: Sky/Peacock
Cast: Eddie Redmayne
The Veil
Two women play a deadly game of truth and lives while on a road trip from Istanbul to Paris and London.
Series creator: Steven Knight
Where: Kent
When: May - ongoing
Production company: FX Productions, PatMa productions, Love & Squalor Pictures
Distributor: Hulu
Cast: Elisabeth Moss
A Thousand Blows
Follows two friends from Jamaica who get caught up in Victorian London’s illegal boxing scene.
Series creator: Steven Knight
Where: London, UK
When: March - ongoing
Production company: The Story Collective, Matriarch Productions, Water & Power Productions
Distributor: Disney+
Cast: Malachi Kirby, Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty
Knuckles
Spin-off series from the Sonic The Hedgehog films, following Sonic’s best friend and former nemesis.
Director: Jeffrey Fowler
Where: London
When: May - ongoing
Production company: Paramount Pictures, Sega Of America
Distributor: Paramount+
Cast: Idris Elba, Adam Pally, Ellie Taylor
Industry (series three)
The third series about a group of young bankers in London.
Series creators: Mickey Down, Konrad Kay
Where: UK
When: April - September
Production company: Bad Wolf, HBO, BBC
Distributor: BBC
Cast: Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung
Boiling Point
Set six months after the events of the 2021 film of the same name.
Dir: Philip Barantini
Where: Manchester
When: Jan - ongoing
Production company: Ascendant Fox, Made Up Productions, Matriarch Productions
Distributor: BBC
Cast: Stephen Graham, Vinette Robinson, Hannah Walters, Ray Panthaki
Andor (series two)
Prequel series to Star Wars’ Rogue One.
Series creator: Tony Gilroy
Where: Pinewood Studios
When: Nov 2022 - Aug 2023
Production company: LucasFilm
Distributor: Disney+
Cast: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård
