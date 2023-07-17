deadpool 2

Films

Deadpool 3 ON HOLD 
The third instalment in the comedic superhero franchise, this time joined by Wolverine.
Dir: Shawn Levy
Production company: Marvel Studios 
Where: Pinewood Studios 
When: May - ongoing 
Distributor: Disney - ongoing 
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Matthew Macfayden 

Beetlejuice 2 ON HOLD 
The sequel to the 1988 fantasy-comedy Beetlejuice.
Dir: Tim Burton
Production company: Plan B
Where: London
When: May - ongoing
Distributor: Warner Bros
Cast: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega 

The Radleys
Black comedy surrounding a family of vampires who chose to abstain from drinking blood. 
Dir: Euros Lyn
Production company: Genesius Pictures 
Where: UK
When: June - ongoing
Distributor: N/A (sales: Cornerstone)
Cast: Damian Lewis 

Amateur 
A CIA cryptographer is desperate to avenge the death of his wife after she’s killed in a London terror attack. 
Dir: James Hawes
Production company: 20th Century Studios 
Where: UK
When: June - ongoing
Distributor: 
Cast: Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan Laurence Fishburne 

Speak No Evil
Remake of the Danish thriller about two families who go on a vacation together that quickly turns sinister.
Dir: James Watkins
Production company: Blumhouse Productions
Where: Gloucester, UK
When: May - July
Distributor: Universal Pictures 
Cast: James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis

Heads Of State
Plot under wraps.
Dir: Ilya Naishuller
Production company: The Safran Company
Where: London
When: May - ongoing
Distributor: Amazon
Cast: Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Cena

The Gorge 
Two soulmates find each other in a violent and corrupt world. 
Dir: Scott Derrickson
Production company: Skydance Media, Crooked Highway
Where: London
When: March - ongoing 
Distributor: Apple TV+
Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Sigourney Weaver 

Wicked 
A film adaptation of the popular musical that serves as a prequel to The Wizard Of Oz.
Dir: Jon M. Chu
Production company: Marc Platt Productions, Universal 
Where: London, Sky Studios Elstree 
When: Dec 2022 - ongoing 
Distributor: Universal
Cast: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey

TV Series 

The Sandman (series two)
The second series of the comic book adaptation about metaphysical entities.
Series creator: Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, Allan Heinberg 
Where: Pinewood Group, Shepperton
When: June - ongoing
Production company: PurePop Inc, The Blank Corporation, Phantom Four, DC Entertainment, Warner Bros Television
Distributor: Netflix
Cast: Tom Sturridge, Patton Oswalt, Boyd Holbrook

The Day Of The Jackal
Inspired by Fred Zinnemann’s 1973 film. Also shooting in Budapest, Croatia and Austria.
Series creator: Ronan Bennett
Where: London
When: June - Dec
Production company: Carnival Films, Sky
Distributor: Sky/Peacock
Cast: Eddie Redmayne 

The Veil
Two women play a deadly game of truth and lives while on a road trip from Istanbul to Paris and London.
Series creator: Steven Knight 
Where: Kent
When: May - ongoing
Production company: FX Productions, PatMa productions, Love & Squalor Pictures 
Distributor: Hulu
Cast: Elisabeth Moss 

A Thousand Blows 
Follows two friends from Jamaica who get caught up in Victorian London’s illegal boxing scene. 
Series creator: Steven Knight
Where: London, UK 
When: March - ongoing
Production company: The Story Collective, Matriarch Productions, Water & Power Productions
Distributor: Disney+
Cast: Malachi Kirby, Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty

Knuckles
Spin-off series from the Sonic The Hedgehog films, following Sonic’s best friend and former nemesis.
Director: Jeffrey Fowler 
Where: London
When: May - ongoing
Production company: Paramount Pictures, Sega Of America 
Distributor: Paramount+
Cast: Idris Elba, Adam Pally, Ellie Taylor 

Industry (series three)
The third series about a group of young bankers in London.
Series creators: Mickey Down, Konrad Kay 
Where: UK
When: April - September 
Production company: Bad Wolf, HBO, BBC
Distributor: BBC 
Cast: Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung 

Boiling Point
Set six months after the events of the 2021 film of the same name.
Dir: Philip Barantini 
Where: Manchester 
When: Jan - ongoing
Production company: Ascendant Fox, Made Up Productions, Matriarch Productions
Distributor: BBC
Cast: Stephen Graham, Vinette Robinson, Hannah Walters, Ray Panthaki 

Andor (series two)
Prequel series to Star Wars’ Rogue One.
Series creator: Tony Gilroy
Where: Pinewood Studios 
When: Nov 2022 - Aug 2023
Production company: LucasFilm
Distributor: Disney+
Cast: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård

