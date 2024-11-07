Production has wrapped in Puerto Rico on the film noir Dime Detective starring Terrence Howard, which Cineville represents for sales at AFM.

The Moovy Studios LLC production in association with Lee Caplin/Picture Entertainment Corporation follows a detective in San Juan haunted by his father’s tragic death who sees parallels in the case of a murdered activist.

The cast includes Jacob Vargas, Daniel Zovatto, Lana Parrilla, Armando Riesco, and Luis Antonio Ramos. Leading Puerto Rican filmmaker Betty Kaplan, whose credits include Almost A Woman and Doña Bárbara, directs Dime Detective.

Producers include Lee Caplin, who produced Ali and True Detective, Carl Colpaert of Cineville, and Alvaro Garnica.

Moovy Studios LLC co-founders Eduardo J. Ramírez De Arellano and Susan Henry are the primary investors and executive producers on the feature, which is scheduled for delivery in mid-2025. and Frederic Demey also serve as executive producers.

Ramirez De Arellano said, “We believe Puerto Rico has the potential to gain global recognition – not just as a tourist destination but as a hub for world-class film production. With Dime Detective, we aim to showcase the island’s beauty and creative spirit to the world.”