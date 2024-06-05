Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s live-action Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling and Sandra Huller, has begun filming in London for Amazon MGM Studios.

Miller confirmed the start of shoot via social media. The film is an adaptation of the popular science fiction novel of the same name written by Andy Weir, author of ‘The Martian’, in 2021.

The story follows astronaut Ryland Grace, played by Gosling, who has just awoken from a coma afflicted with amnesia. Over time he begins to remember his mission to Tau Ceti solar system, 12 years from the Earth, to reverse a solar dimming event that could cause extinction to humanity. Hüller stars as Eva Stratt, a former ESA employee who is to lead the project to save humanity.

The producers are Amy Pascal with Lord, Miller and Aditya Sood. Also confirmed is director of photography Greig Fraser, who will be shooting the film in IMAX.

Lord and Miller are best known for their work on popular films such as Sony’s Spider-Verse series, Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs and Warner Bro’s The Lego Movie.