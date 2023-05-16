Protagonist Pictures and augenschein Sales have closed key territories on Jordan Scott’s thriller Berlin Nobody, starring Eric Bana and Sadie Sink, and have a revealed a first-look image.

The Berlin-set feature has sold to Rialto (Australia and New Zealand), Sky (UK), Eagle (Italy), Just Entertainment (Benelux), Mislabel (Scandinavia and Iceland), Inopia (Spain), M2 (Eastern Europe), Spentzos (Greece), Lusomundo (Portugal), Front Row (Middle East), Bir (Turkey), Shaw (Singapore), Ricochet (airline).

It follows an American ex-pat and a social psychologist who relocates to Berlin to further his research on the epidemic of cult mentality, while his daughter becomes embroiled with a local boy, and is inspired by Nicholas Hogg’s 2015 novel Tokyo.

Scott Free’s Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss produce alongside augenschein’s Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo, and Georgina Pope.

This is the second film under the strategic sales partnership between UK sales agent Protagonist Pictures and German outfit augenschein Sales, following The Dive.

“Scott Free is the perfect creative partner to bring this visceral, taut and electrifying thriller to our international distribution partners. We’re so glad they share our excitement for this film,” said Katzenstein.