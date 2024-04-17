Quentin Tarantino is reported to have abandoned The Movie Critic as his tenth and final film after changing his mind and is going back to square one.

The project was being set up to start production later this year in California and would have received $20.2m from the state’s Film and TV Tax Credit Program 3.0.

In February it emerged the filmmaker was reuniting with Brad Pitt, who starred for him in 2009’s Inglourious Basterds and more recently won the supporting actor Oscar for portraying Cliff Booth, the stuntman who was not to be messed with in 2019’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

According to reports Tarantino originally envisioned The Movie Critic to take place in the 1970s centred on a reviewer inspired by a critic at a pornography magazine the filmmaker used to read.

The story changed over time and veered towards something that would feature Booth, whom Tarantino explored in more depth in his novelised version of Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

Tarantino has said his tenth film (counting the two Kill Bill instalments as a single film) will be his last and told an interviewer he wants to go out on a high.

Deadline first reported the news.