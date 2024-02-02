Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino are reportedly reuniting on the filmmaker’s tenth feature The Movie Critic after working together on Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Inglorious Basterds.

According to a report on Deadline Hollywood, Tarantino is eyeing a 2025 release for the story, which he has teased before will centre on the life of an actual film critic.

It is unclear who serves as the inspiration for the character although the filmmaker revealed in an on-stage interview in Cannes last year that the critic wrote reviews for a pornography magazine and the film would be set in the 1970s.

The report also suggests Sony may be the studio behind the upcoming feature after it distributed Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood in 2019. The film grossed $377m worldwide and earned Pitt a supporting actor Oscar.

Sony had not responded to an enquiry from Screen at time of writing.

It is believed Pitt will film Apple’s Formula One feature some time this year under the direction of Joseph Kosinski, whose 2022 smash Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise earned $1.5bn at the global box office via Paramount.

The Movie Critic will shoot in California. The project received $20.2m from California Film Commission last year under the state’s Film & TV Tax Credit Program 3.0.

Tarantino has said on a number of occasions that he intends to quit directing after 10 features.