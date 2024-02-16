Mimi Steinbauer’s Radiant Films International is introducing EFM buyers to the dystopian thriller Share? starring Bradley Whitford and Melvin Gregg.

Ira Rosensweig directed the story set in a world where clicks and views are the only currency, and strangers trapped against their will must unite against the machine.

The film from The Traveling Picture Show Company and Wavemaker Creative was inspired by the true story of the contestant on the controversial Japanese reality show Susunu! Denpa Shōnen who lived in an apartment for 15 months surviving on prizes from in mail-in sweepstakes.

Whitford (Get Out, TV’s West Wing) and Gregg (The Blackening, TV’s Nine Perfect Strangers) star alongside Melvin Alice Braga (I Am Legend, Elysium), and Danielle Campbell (TV’s Tell Me A Story, Runaways).

Carissa Buffel, Kevin Matusow, and Rosensweig produced the film and XYZ handled the 2023 US release.

“The film’s universal themes regarding social media and our relationship with technology are sure to resonate with audiences across the world, and we’re very excited to partner with Radiant to launch international sales at EFM,” said Rosensweig.