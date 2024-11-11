Raven Banner Entertainment, the Toronto-based genre outfit that attended AFM last week, has promoted Michael Da Silva to general manager.

Da Silva previously served as manager of sales and acquisitions, and has been a core part of the team for six years, working on titles like Frankie Freako, The Sadness, and Yummy.

In his new capacity, Da Silva will oversee all facets of the company as it continues to bring leading independent genre cinema to the international marketplace.

Michael Paszt, Raven Banner managing partner, said: “The past few years have shown a lot of growth at Raven Banner, of which Michael has been a driving force, and we’re confident that Michael will be able to carry on working with our talented team to make 2025 and beyond even bigger.”

At AFM in Las Vegas, the company introduced buyers to Isaac Ezban’s post apocalyptic horror Parvulos, about three young brothers that must work together to survive a zombie apocalypse while trying to maintain some semblance of a normal life.