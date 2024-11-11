Neon has set a December 27 release for UK filmmaker Asif Kapadia’s docu-fiction hybrid and Venice world premiere 2073.

Samantha Morton and Naomi Ackie star in the film, inspired by Chris Marker’s 1962 featurette La Jetée about a time traveller who risks his life to save humanity.

Kapadia and Tony Grisoni co-wrote 2073, and Kapadia produced with George Chignell for Lafcadia Productions. Executive producers are Tom Quinn and Dan O’Meara for Neon, Emily Thomas, Dana O’Keefe, Emily Selinger, Ollie Madden, Farhana Bhula, Nicole Stott for Concordia Studio, Chris King, Eric Sloss, and John Sloss.

Double Agent, the joint venture created by New Regency and Black Bear, also served as executive producer and co-financed with Neon and Film4.

2073 takes place in that year, which finds the world overrun by an dystopian nightmare as militarised police patrol wrecked streets and surveillance drones fill the burnt orange skies as survivors have moved underground. Morton plays a survivor beset by nightmarish visions of the past, when the rise of authoritarians and Big Tech went unchecked against the backdrop of climate change.

The film also played BFI London Film Festival and Sitges, and will screen at IDFA and DOCNYC film festivals

Last month Kapadia apologised “unequivocally” for social media reposts about the Israel-Gaza conflict that caused documentary charity The Grierson Trust to withdraw his patronage.