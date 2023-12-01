Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé has earned $5.1m from Thursday previews in North America heading into its first four-day weekend.

AMC Theatres Distribution’s second major concert film release after its global hit Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will play on more than 5,300 theatres worldwide this weekend.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is forecast to open in the $15-20m range and goes up against the opening of John Woo’s Silent Night starring Joel Kinnaman, and Toho International’s Godzilla Minus One, marking that company’s first self-distributed film in the US.

Entering their second weekends are Apple’s Napoleon released through Sony, and Disney animation Wish.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will return to theatres on December 7 and play four-day sessions for weeks to come.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour crossed the $250m global box office milestone earlier this week, when Swift announced the concert film will be available for streaming in the US, Canada and additional territories on December 13.