Taylor Swift announced on social media on Monday that an extended version of her hit concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will start streaming in the US, Canada and additional territories on December 13.

The news came on the same day AMC Distribution confirmed the film had crossed $250m at the global box office after seven weekends, earning $178.2m in North America and $71.8m internationally for a shade over a quarter of a billion dollars worldwide.

The hit concert film earned $1.1m from 36 markets over the Thursday-Sunday period and $2.3m from Friday to Sunday in North America.

Swift posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the digital release will fall on her birthday and include the songs Wildest Dreams, The Archer, and Long Live.

“Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” the singer-songwriter posted. “Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live” will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13.”

AMC Distribution released Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in October. While the move by the releasing arm of the world’s largest exhibition chain gave executives in the distribution and exhibition space pause for thought, industry figures believe it is unlikely to be a game-changer that would work across a broad range of releases.

AMC Distribution releases Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in the US, Canada and Mexico on Friday (December 1).