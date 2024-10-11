Roadside Attractions has scheduled an awards-qualifying release for The Last Showgirl featuring an acclaimed turn by Pamela Anderson for December 13.

Gia Coppola’s film, which won the Special Jury Prize in San Sebastián after earning immediate recognition for its star following the world premiere in Toronto, will open nationwide in January.

Anderson plays glamorous showgirl Shelly, who must plan her future after she hears the Las Vegas revue she has headlined for decades is closing down.

The cast includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, and Billie Lourd.

Kate Gersten wrote the screenplay and Utopia Media co-founder Utopia Media, Robert Schwartzman produced. Utopia packaged and produced The Last Showgirl through their Originals company, in association with Pinky Promise, High Frequency Holdings, Digital Ignition Entertainment.

Executive producers are Nick Darmestaedter, Kate Gersten, Brandon Thomas Lee, Michael Clofine for DI Entertainment, Jessamine Burgum and Kara Durrett for Pinky Promise, Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery and Jack Selby for High Frequency Entertainment, Robina Riccitiello and Josh Peters for Spark Features.