Roadside Attractions and Vertical have acquired US rights to Karim Aïnouz’s Cannes selection Firebrand starring Alicia Vikander and Jude Law.

The historical thriller premiered in Cannes Competition and is based on Elizabeth Fremantle’s 2012 historical novel Queen’s Gambit.

Vikander stars as Katherine Parr, an independent woman with radical friends who attempts to survive as the sixth wife of the notorious Henry VIII during the ailing and abusive monarch’s final months.

The cast includes Eddie Marsan, Sam Riley, Simon Russell Beale and Erin Doherty. Henrietta Ashworth and Jessica Ashworth co-wrote the screenplay with additional writing by Rosanne Flynn.

Gabrielle Tana and Carolyn Marks Blackwood served as producers, while Maria Logan, Anne Sheehan, Rosanne Flynn and Nicola Hart are executive producers.

The film will open only in theatres on June 21, 2024.

Firebrand marked Brazilian Ainouz ‘s sixth time in Cannes and his first foray into Competition. The acquisition is the latest collaboration between Roadside and Vertical after working on Emily The Criminal, Benediction, The Pod Generation, The Desperate Hour, and Alice.

Vertical’s Peter Jarowey and SVP of acquisitions Tony Piantedosi negotiated the deal on behalf of Vertical alongside Roadside’s Howard Cohen, Eric d’Arbeloff and VP of acquisitions Angel An. CAA Media Finance represented the filmmakers.