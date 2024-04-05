Hoping to boost summer box office and atttract the older female audience, Roadside Attractions has acquired US rights to the reunion comedy Summer Camp starring Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, and Alfre Woodard.

Eugene Levy, Beverly D’Angelo, Dennis Haysbert, Nicole Richie, and Josh Peck round out the cast on the film from writer-director Castille Landon.

Summer Camp will open theatrically nationwide on May 31. It tells the story of three friends who have drifted apart and after many years meet up at a summer camp reunion.

Roadside Attractions co-president Howard Cohen negotiated the acquisition with UTA Independent Film and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.

The Saks Picture Company production was produced in association with and financed by Grant S. Johnson’s Project Infinity (May December).

Producers include Alex Saks, Dori A. Rath, Keaton, Stephanie Heaton-Harris, and Tyler W. Konney. Johnson is executive producer.