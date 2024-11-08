UK-French sales agent Alief has boarded Romas Zabarauskas’ neo-Nazi thriller The Activist for international sales.

The Lithuanian-language feature centres around a man who infiltrates a neo-Nazi group to find out who killed his boyfriend. Alief has unveiled a first look at the film (pictured above).

It is the third title in Zabarauskas’ queer trilogy following 2020’s The Lawyer and 2023’s The Writer.

Lithuanian actor Robertas Petraitis, who was recently selected for Tallinn Black Nights Stars 2024, stars in The Activist. Zabarauskas wrote the screenplay with Marc David Jacobs and Vitalija Lapina, and produced with Glenn Elliott and Gabrielė Misevičiūtė.

“Modern far-right has successfully locked in unexpected allies and divided our societies. It’s disappointing. All feelings are valid here,” said the director. “And yet, we don’t have the luxury to despair.

“Liberal democracies can and will work as long as there are brave activists defending them. This is what The Activist is about.”

The film was presented at Cannes Market as part of a Tallinn Black Nights showcase.