Johnny Depp told the crowd “without you I would not be here or likely I would not be anywhere” as he was honoured by the Rome Film Festival tonight (October 26).

Depp was awarded the festival’s lifetime achievement award ahead of the screening of Modi - Three Days On The Wing Of Madness, which is his first directing effort since 1997’s The Brave and charts three days in the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

He was presented the award by festival director Paola Malanga and Riccardo Scamarcio, who stars as Modigliani in the film, at Rome’s Auditorium Parco della Musica.

Depp said during the ceremony: “My eternal thanks goes out to all of you people, real people, my employers, our employers. I am humbled as without you I would not be here or likely I would not be anywhere.

“I have to salute you all because you truly have been warriors and heroes and you are the very reason that do continue and want to continue to make films. I’m very lucky to still be around and most of you are the reason for that so thank you. I hope that something in Modi inspires you because you inspire me.”

Once one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Depp’s stock has fallen in recent years, with his divorce from ex-wife Amber Heard wracked by allegations of domestic violence, which he denies, and two defamation lawsuits.

Nonetheless he has been honoured by several film festivals, including Karlovy Vary, San Sebastian and now Rome.

Modi - Three Days On The Wing Of Madness premiered at San Sebastian and co-stars Antonia Desplat, Al Pacino, Stephen Graham, Bruno Gouery and Ryan McParland. Veterans is handling international sales.

The Rome Film Festival runs October 16-27.