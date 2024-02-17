Highland Film Group has announced a raft of territory sales on its possession horror Rosario starring Emeraude Toubia and David Dastmalchian.

Deals on Felipe Vargas’ directorial debut closed in Germany and Benelux, (Splendid Film), Middle East (Falcon Films), Poland (Galapagos Films), Taiwan and Vietnam, (MovieCloud), Malaysia (MVP), Philippines (Silverline Multimedia Inc.), Indonesia (PT Prima Cinema Multimedia), Greece (Spentzos Film), and India (PictureWorks).

Alan Trezza (We Summon The Darkness, Joe Dante’s Burying The Ex) wrote the screenplay about Rosario, a stockbroker forced to spend the night with the body of her estranged grandmother Griselda, who has died suddenly.

Awaiting an ambulance and her father Oscar (José Zúñiga) in Griselda’s snowbound apartment and surrounded by unfriendly neighbours, Rosario must reckon with supernatural forces that have possessed her grandmother’s corpse in order to break a family curse.

Production began late last year in Bogotá, Colombia, and wrapped earlier this year in New York City. Diana Lein, Emilia Faucher and Paul Ben-Victor round out the cast.

Silk Mass’ Jon Silk and Mucho Mas’ Javier Chapa and Phillip Braun are producing. Executive producers are Highland Film Group’s Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier, as well as Toubia, Bruce Barshop, Vincent Cordero, Simon Wise and Kristopher Wynne.

Mucho Mas Media is financing and producing Rosario. Highland Film Group is continuing worldwide sales at the EFM.