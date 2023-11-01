Twenty months since Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, there is a sizeable contingent of Russian sales and distribution execs at the AFM looking for indie content amid Hollywood’s boycott of the territory.

Talking anonymously, one US seller said: “As the US studios have shut their operations in Russia, there is more room for indies, [Russian] theatres, TV and Vod platforms are all looking for content.”

Another US exec added: “One of the few [buying] territories that is aggressive this year is Russia.”

Registered attendees from Russia include AN Media (based in Armenia), Arna Media, Capella Film, Cascade Film, Magic Film, Planeta Inform Film Distribution, Teos Entertainment, Exponenta Film, Russian Report and Russian World Vision. Representatives from Volga have also been spotted around Santa Monica.

AFM organiser Independent Film and Television Alliance (IFTA) said: “We are following the same protocol as last year – Russian buyers and sellers that are not subject to US sanctions and are not affiliated with the government of Russia are welcome to attend the AFM.”

However, the Ukrainian industry has pointed out that companies distributing in Russia will pay taxes directly to the Russian government.

IFTA explaineed the vetting process includes referencing the US government’s list of sanctioned Russians companies and individuals, plus ”consulting both private and public information, and reviewing the registering company itself”.