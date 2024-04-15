Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter in relation to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty last month after she handed Alec Baldwin a prop gun during a rehearsal on October 21, 2021. The gun turned out to be loaded with a live round, and Hutchins was struck when it went off in Baldwin’s hand. She died in hospital later that day.

The armourer, 26, was sentenced by Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer in a Santa Fe, New Mexico, court. The jury in last month’s trial had unanimously agreed Gutierrez-Reed ought to have known of the danger posed by her actions and that she acted with “wilful disregard for the safety of others”.

The Prosecution provided evidence of calls from Gutierrez-Reed in prison awaiting sentencing in which they said she did not show contrition and did not take accountability for her actions.

Defence lawyer Jason Bowles said his client will appeal. During the trial he argued Gutierrez-Reed has been made a scapegoat after a safety investigation found management was partly to blame for not giving his client sufficient time to perform her job.

Attention now shifts to Baldwin, who is due to stand trial on July 9 on charges of involuntary manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers are trying to get the case dismissed.